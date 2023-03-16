Emergency services are attending the scene of a three car collision near the entrance to Johnstown Castle at Murrintown, Co Wexford this morning (Thursday).

Multiple fire engines, ambulances and garda cars attended the scene and the road was closed from the Rathaspeck roundabout to Murrintown.

Thankfully, nobody involved is said to have sustained life-threatening injuries, although one person was taken by ambulance from the scene. With Wexford General Hospital’s Emergency Department still out of action, they were brought straight to University Hospital Waterford.

The other drivers were understood to have been left shaken, but okay.

Gardaí remain at the scene and motorists are urged to avoid the area for a short while until the road is fully cleared.