Wexford RNLI urge the public to get behind their life-saving efforts at coffee morning

EVEN at the height of the pandemic, volunteers with Wexford RNLI were an ever present. Always there to respond when the pager goes off and always ready to come to the assistance of anyone in difficulty in Wexford Harbour.

However, keeping the operation afloat in such difficult times has been no small task. As with most charities and volunteer led community organisations, overnight the usual fundraising streams ran dry. The Wexford crew were unable to boost the coffers with the traditional Maritime Festival or coffee mornings. Well finally, this is no longer the case and this Friday (October 22), Wexford RNLI are looking forward to welcoming the public along to their first coffee morning since the pandemic, which takes place at The Riverbank House Hotel from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

One of their main fundraisers, all money raised on the day will go directly towards saving lives at sea. As well as coffee and all manner of delicious treats, those in attendance will be able to pick up Christmas cards and other small gifts from the shop.

Despite the pandemic, it’s been a busy year for the Wexford RNLI crew and they are hoping to get their fundraising back on track so that they can continue to provide what is a vital service.