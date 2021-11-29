Wexford restaurant aims to raise €100k to fight against vaccine pass requirements in the courts

THE owners of an Italian restaurant in Castlebridge, Co Wexford, have started a GoFundMe campaign to pay their legal costs as they aim to fight against the HSE requirement for restaurants to seek vaccine passes from customers before serving them inside.

Owner of The Forge Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria Luigi Perri started a fundraiser in recent weeks with an ambitious target of €100,000 to allow him to fight against the vaccine pass in court. On the GoFundMe page, which has already attracted donations of nearly €13,000, he states: “We are fighting for our rights to be free. We don’t ask for the green pass and want to keep doing what we love (work at our restaurant). The HSE is bringing us to court and your support will help us to keep going.”

In a statement published on the restaurant’s social media account, it was alleged that Mr Perri, who took over the restaurant with his wife Lucia and family in 2015, had been served with a Direction Order from HSE Compliance Officers to comply with vaccine pass legislation, or what is referred to as the “Nazi passport” elsewhere on their Facebook page.

“In the first period I felt like giving up due to difficulties with finances in setting up a restaurant but I soldiered on by sacrificing my own salary,” he said of his journey to this point. “We have worked tirelessly as a family to get where we are now and refuse to be dictated to about who we can and cannot allow into our restaurant. We refuse to discriminate against people and to comply with an unjust law. The State did not even carry out a Data Impact Protection Assessment to show that this law was necessary and now we are being ordered to check a patron’s vaccination status.

“‘We as a family take great pride in our restaurant. We provide a sanctuary from this harsh new world and will not engage in any law requiring a patron to show papers. A society without ethics cannot breathe solidarity. I stand shoulder to shoulder with every other business that will stand up against this discriminatory law.”

Elsewhere on the restaurant’s page, they state that their vaccine stance has resulted in a loss of “90% of customers”, but “we have had a large majority of new customers who appreciate our Italian cuisine and our way of thinking”.

Mr Perri says that he has had several visits from HSE inspectors and has outlined his intention to fight against the vaccine pass in court, also delivering a special message for those who reported him to the HSE.

“I can go to court and maybe with this dictatorship, I can lose,” he said. “But I will never lose my dignity. One last thing, I wanted to say to the people who referred us to the HSE, that in my opinion, they must kneel down and ask God for forgiveness. If they don’t, they will rot in hell. Their soul is not clean.”