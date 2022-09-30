Wexford Relay for Life presents a cheque for highest amount ever to the Irish Cancer Society as proud legacy of deceased founder Gay Murphy remembered

Fiona Murphy with Callum Quirke of Pettitt's Supervalu , Sinead Gillespie of the Irish Cancer Society and Melrona O'Neill of Wexford Relay for Life at the cheque presentation.

Paddy Murphy husband of the late Gay Murphy presenting a cheque for €177.000 to Georgina Ganley for the Irish Cancer Society

Paddy Murphy husband of the late Gay Murphy and their daughter Fiona along with the Wexford Relay for Life committee presenting a cheque for €177.000 to Georgina Ganley for the Irish Cancer Society in the County Hall, Carricklawn.

A few weeks after Wexford Relay for Life founder Gay Murphy died from cancer, the committee has done her proud by handing over a cheque for an astounding €177,000 to the Irish Cancer Society from this year’s fundraiser at a presentation evening in the County Hall.

Wexford cameraman Ger Hore who has captured hundreds if not thousands of charity cheque presentations during his career, noted that it was the biggest amount he had ever been asked to photograph. And the second highest amount was the Relay for Life cheque for €155,000 from a virtual Covid-style event in 2020.

Wexford Relay, held annually in July, has raised a total of over €700,000 for the Irish Cancer Society since chairperson Gay Murphy started the event locally in 2016, after being first diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer of 2014, making it the most successful event of its kind in the country. She sadly passed away at the beginning of September.

It was a particularly emotional occasion as Gay’s husband Paddy had the honour of officially presenting the cheque to Georgina Ganley and Sinead Gillespie of the ICS while their daughter Fiona made the speech that would normally have been given by her mother, thanking everyone who contributed to the huge success of the event this year.

The main sponsor 10 West Bistro in Westgate presented a cheque for €15,000 while Pettitts SuperValu supermarket handed over €2,500 as well as having provided all the catering for the special cancer survivors’ dinner during the relay, which Gay attended.

During the event, Wexford County Council lit up the exterior of the County Hall in purple, the colour of hope and the Relay for Life cancer survivors’ t-shirts and will do the same on Saturday, October 1 for Gay’s Month’s Mind. Video footage by John Michael Murphy and Michael Duggan from this year’s fundraiser, in which Gay appeared, was shown to those in attendance.

The majority of the €177,000 raised came from sponsored teams and donations to Relay for Life and committee member Melrona O’Neill has confirmed that the fundraiser will continue next year.

"The amount raised this year was phenomenal. When you think of what that amount of money can contribute. It was the biggest cheque we have presented so far”, she said.

"It’s going to be difficult without Gay but we will continue to make sure that her legacy continues”.

Catherine (Biddy) Walsh was MC for the evening while DJ Lee Hynes provided the music.