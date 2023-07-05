Wexford Relay for Life 2023 set to break all previous records by raising a phenomenal €200,000

An aerial view of the Candle of Hope ceremony at Páirc Charman during Wexford Relay for Life.

Wexford Relay for Life 2023 which will take place at Páirc Charman on Saturday and Sunday, is comfortably set to raise over €200,000 this year, its highest every amount, more than double the original target of €100,000.

“It’s amazing. We already have more than €162,000 in the bank with a few big fundraising amounts still to come in and we also have a Relay for Life ball later in the year. It’s incredible especially when you consider that times are so tight for everyone”, said Melrona O’Neill, one of the organisers.

The phenomenally successful community fundraiser established locally in 2016 has collected over €700,000 for the Irish Cancer Society and that figure will be boosted considerably when the 2023 total is finally totted up. The previous highest amount raised in one year has been €170,000.

An estimated 700 people in 48 teams from all over County Wexford will take to the Páirc Charman track on Saturday for the 24-hour relay with participating teams having at least one person in relay all the time.

They will be joined by a large gathering of family, friends and supporters for a weekend festival including entertainment by performers including Borderline, Bride Street Folk Group, Chordiality, Corner Boy, Divine Invention, Extreme Rhythm, JMA, Kyle Clancy, Lee and Fitzy, Lee Hynes and Rachel Grace. Activities for children will include the Nutty Scientist and Giggles the Clown and the Beat Fleet will visit on Sunday morning.

Foodies will be pleased to hear that a selection of food stalls will be on site during the event, including a cafe run by Team Murphy Power, with all proceeds going to the fundraiser.

A highlight of the weekend will be the Candle of Hope ceremony on Saturday night, when Páirc Charman will be lit up after dusk with thousands of candle bags carrying personalised messages in the names of local people who have died from cancer and many others currently battling the illness. Everyone is welcome to attend the ceremony and all other activities. Relay is a strictly no-alcohol event and there is no admission charge.

Melrona O’Neill, one of the Wexford Relay for Life organisers said they feel “ very privileged” to have such a supportive community behind them. She thanked the committee and the teams and supporters as well as the generous sponsors.

Last year, they introduced the idea of a main sponsor with 10West restaurant coming on board with support and they are continuing this year with Sulzer as the chief sponsor for the cost of hosting the event, enabling the organisers to donate the maximum amount of money to the Irish Cancer Society.

The event has the continued support of Pettitts SuperValu in St Aidan’s and the Pettitts Kitchen which will cater for a special survivors lunch on Saturday and also of Wexford County Council.

Relay for Life will open to the public at 2pm on Saturday with a lap of the track by cancer survivors and the closing ceremony will take place on Sunday at 2pm.