Wexford rate payers will not be given preference when 2022 outdoor cafe licences are allocated

Rate-paying businesses will not be favoured like they were last year when Wexford Borough District Council awards new licences for five outdoor cafes on the quay front, at Min Ryan Park and Carrigfoyle and successful candidates will be required to operate throughout the year.

The annual licence criteria have been widened for 2022, with some councillors calling for at least one start-up business to be considered and others suggesting that holding a licence previously should not be a guarantee of success.

District Manager Angela Laffan told a Council meeting that last year’s licences were issued on April 1 and are due to expire on March 31 this year.

"Before we issue licences for this year, we just want to run it by you and get your opinions on the scheme we implemented last year before re-advertising for expressions of interest”, she said.

Independent councillor Leonard Kelly said the scheme was a success and the units were well used, but while Wexford rate-payers were given preference last year during the lockdown, there was an opportunity now to give a chance to a start-up and he suggested that one of the quay front cafes could be allocated to a new business.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde agreed and called on the Council to “level the playing field” for all of the units and not just one, by removing the rate-paying condition.

Council Deputy Chief Executive Tony Larkin said it was a matter for the members and added that last year during Covid, there was a strong desire to support local ratepayers whose businesses were closed.

His feeling was that the criteria could be removed this year and all the applicants allowed to stand on their merits.

Cllr John Hegarty of Fine Gael asked if a proven track record would be taken into account as the local authority now knew, based on the past year, that some people were in a position to deliver the goods.

Labour councillor George Lawlor said he was conscious that the units on the quay front had proved very successful in an important amenity area for Wexford town and while there were start-ups that needed support, the Council might be running into a bit of a risk in allocating a licence to someone without a proven track record.

Cllr Maura Bell (Labour) agreed with the removal of the rate-paying stipulation and emphasised the need for seven days a week trading, saying that this was a requirement but only one of the quay front businesses held to that.

Mayor of Wexford Garry Laffan suggested the criteria should be left open on a year to year basis with no restrictions at all. “I would be happy to leave it in the hands of the District Manager to ensure that the best product is picked.”

Mr Larkin agreed that the units should be required to open seven days a week. “I think you also have to have regard to quality. I think you would be hoping for someone with a track record, who would be able to handle the numbers.”

“We would want to see some assurance that they know how the business works.”

Cllr Hegarty suggested that the Council write to the current licence holders thanking them for their service. “They did do their best to provide what was required of them.”

Cllr Forde asked that the successful applicants be notified before Council members as last year, some were disappointed to find out through social media.

Mr Larkin said the Council hopes to eventually build permanent facilities on the quay front with a view to hiring them out to cafe operators, something that the District Manager has been pushing for.