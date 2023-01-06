Wexford PUP recipients saw income rise by more than 13 per cent during pandemic

A new report focusing on the finances of Irish people during the pandemic has revealed that Wexford residents receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) saw their income increase by 13 per cent from Q3 2019 to the same time period in 2021. However, those who weren’t receiving any supports also appeared to have benefitted from the knock-on effects of Covid-19 with an average rise of 13.6 per cent in salary over that same two-year period.

The Impact of COVID-19 Income Supports on Employees report is an update to the previous editions issued in December 2020 and May 2021 and looks at the relative incomes of those receiving state assistance during the height of the pandemic. It breaks the populace into four distinct categories and lists their average income at the same intervals during 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The first category are those who received no supports (PUP and/or Wage Subsidy Scheme [WSS]) in Q3 2021 and Q3 2020. The second are those who did not receive supports in Q3 2021 but received either PUP or WSS in Q3 2020. The third category listed are those who were in receipt of either PUP or WSS during both Q3 2021 and Q3 2020. And the last group are those who received supports in Q3 2021 but did not in Q3 2020.

In Wexford 62.6 per cent of the population did not receive supports at any point during the pandemic, a figure lower than the national average of 66.7 per cent. A further 17.1 per cent of people in the county received supports in Q3 2020 but not the following year, slightly up on the national average of 14.2 per cent.

16.2 per cent of the Wexford population (national average 15.6 per cent) received supports in both years, while 4.1 per cent (national average 3.6 per cent) received supports in Q3 2021 but not in Q3 2020.

Not surprisingly, this had a significant impact on the income of people in all four categories. However, as previously stated, those who weren’t in receipt of supports during the height of Covid-19 also saw their income increase. The median weekly income for this group in Q3 2019 was €646, rising to €686 in Q3 2020 and €734 in Q3 2021, representing an increase of 13.6 per cent from 2019-21.

Those who did not receive supports in Q3 2021 but did receive either the PUP or WSS in Q3 2020 saw their income go from €483 (2019) to €463 (2020) and back up to €570 in 2021, a rise of 18 per cent over the two-year period. Those in receipt of supports during both years saw their income fluctuate from €385 (2019), to €367 (2020), and then up to €416 in 2021, a year-on-year increase of more than 13 per cent.

The last group, those who received supports in Q3 2021 but not in Q3 2020 went from €392 (2019) to €415 (2020) to €422 in 2021.

At State level, for those who had no income supports in both Q3 2021 and Q3 2020, the figures show that 67.6 per cent of females fell into this category compared to 65.8 per cent of males. 70.4 per cent of persons aged 25 and over had no supports in Q3 2021 and Q3 2020 compared to 45.5 per cent of those aged under 25