Wexford punter turns €7 into almost €14,000 as numbers come up

A County Wexford punter is celebrating in style after turning €7 into almost €14,000 with some very lucky numbers.

The anonymous winner struck two wagers via their online BoyleSports account for the Main Daily Millions draw on Thursday. They placed a €0.25 Super Yankee and a €0.50 accumulator on the same numbers, amounting to a total stake of €7, with both wagers including the bonus ball.

They were waiting on the numbers 11, 13, 18, 21 and 23 and when that 23 rolled out as the bonus ball, it was time to celebrate. The customer won €6,331.50 from the Super Yankee and €7,500.50 from the accumulator, giving a grand total of a whopping €13,832.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Well done to our Wexford customer who managed to turn their modest stake of €7 into a jaw-dropping amount of €13,832. We wish them huge congratulations and the very best of luck with their winnings.”