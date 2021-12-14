Wexford public urged to get behind Tony’s bid to become Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home 2021

WITH his magical winter wonderland having returned this year after a year’s absence, Tony Fitzpatrick’s “Christmas House” in Drinagh is one of six in the country competing to be crowned “Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home 2021”.

Tony’s spectacular display of some 300,000 Christmas lights, which takes over 12 weeks to erect, was officially switched on at the beginning of December and he’s delighted to once again find himself in the running to claim the crown of Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home, facing stiff competition from homes in Cork, Kildare, Dublin, Galway and Carlow.

Having already raised in excess of €60,000 for charity in the 25 years he’s been doing his Christmas lights, Tony would be over the moon to win the €6,000 prize for the charity of his choice, while second and third place receive €4,000 and €2,000 respectively. In addition to the charity donation, Energia will also gift each of the finalists a €500 Smart Home Store voucher.

However, Tony needs your help! The competition is decided by public vote and you can vote by texting “HOME3” to 51500. Standard SMS rates apply and only one vote per number is permitted.

Speaking of this year’s competition, Geoff Codd from Energia said: “Each year we are amazed by the effort and the creativity that goes into every entry, and have great difficulty narrowing down the final shortlist, and this year was no different. We are delighted to be able to support local causes and charities and to help to spread some festive cheer. Voting will close at midnight on Sunday December 19th, so we are calling on everyone to log on to www.energia.ie/imch-vote to view the finalists and vote for the entry they think is Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home”.