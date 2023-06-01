Wexford public urged to conserve water and stop using hoses amid hot weather spell

Uisce Eireann are advising that using a watering can uses up less water than a hose.

Due to the current high demand for water as a result of the current warm spell, Uisce Éireann is urging communities across Co Wexford to conserve water to protect supply and reduce the risk of outages, including stopping using hoses.

“High usage can lead to pressure reductions which can impact the supply to customers. Supplies across the county are vulnerable to high demand during the summer time,” said Uisce Éireann’s Regional Asset Operations Lead, Ronan Walsh.

He said: “We are appealing to customers to conserve water to give the reservoirs time to replenish. We have had a very dry period and with the warmer weather currently being experienced and more forecasted, supplies will come under further pressure. Any reduction that customers can make in their usage can collectively result in significant supply improvements for all customers. I would ask that everyone in Wexford play their part to help conserve water this summer.”

Mr Walsh said there are simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. “It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference. By turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer.”

People are also advised to check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water

“Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so try to minimise the amount of water used and consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car. Report any visible leaks on the public network to Uisce Éireann at www.water.ie

For more simple ways to conserve water check out the Uisce Éireann website where a conservation calculator (www.water.ie/calculator) can help people work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.

Uisce Éireann will continue to monitor the levels at all its supplies in Co Wexford over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.