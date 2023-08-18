Wexford protest in support of firefighters postponed as members consider WRC proposals

Firefighters Goran Kurkutovic and Jack O'Leary on the picket line in the rain at Wexford Fire Station last week.

A public protest rally in support of striking firefighters scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) has officially been postponed after strike action was suspended on Thursday.

While consideration had been given to continue with the protest and to allow members of the public to voice their support for the fire service, the decision was taken yesterday morning to postpone.

This comes as SIPTU suspended strike action to consider proposals from the Workplace Relations Commission aimed at resolving the dispute over pay and conditions, as well as a recruitment and retention crisis in the retained fire service nationwide.

The protest had been scheduled to get under way at Wexford Fire Station at 11.30 a.m. and make its way down to the Bullring and up to the Lockout Gates in The Faythe.

Organisers have stressed that the event “is not cancelled, just postponed” while SIPTU ballots members on the latest proposals.