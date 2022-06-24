Wexford property prices continue to rise with €30,000 jump for 4-bed semi-detached home

The report shows that the price of a 4 bed semi-detached house in Wexford has risen to €240,000 in Q2 of 2022.

THE median asking price for a property in Co Wexford is now at €245,000 the latest report from property website MyHome.ie has shown, a rise of €30,000 compared with this time last year.

The report shows that the price of a 4 bed semi-detached house in Wexford has risen to €240,000 in Q2 of 2022. While this represents a rise of €6,000 over the quarter, it’s worth noting that the price of a four bed semi-detached home has risen by €40,250 when compared to this time last year.

The report shows that asking prices for a three bed semi in the county were flat over Q2 at €200,000, but again noted that this is still up €20,000 on this time last year.

There were 539 properties for sale in Wexford at the end of Q2 of this year, an increase of 15% over the quarter, while the average time taken for a property to go sale agreed in the county now stands at just over two and a half months.

The author of the report, Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at Davy, says that property prices in Wexford have mirrored the national trend by rising this quarter. However, he believes that nationally we should see a slowing down of inflation in the second half of this year.

“Double-digit inflation and sharp price gains are set to give way to greater concerns on affordability, the economic outlook and the impact of the ECB raising interest rates,” he said.

Despite this, he acknowledged that demand is still “exceptionally intense” and noted the average mortgage approval rate is now €283,700, which is above Celtic Tiger levels for the first time. However, the excess demand in the market means that effectively 20% of homebuyers with mortgage approval nationally are currently failing to secure a property each year.

He concluded: “The possibility of a modest fall in Irish house prices can’t be ruled out, correcting some of the froth built-up since the beginning of the pandemic. However, double-digit declines or a repeat of the Celtic Tiger era housing crash seems very unlikely. This is because the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) rules have stopped homebuyers taking on too much debt.”