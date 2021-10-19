Wexford primary school instructed to re-open immediately despite Covid outbreak

THE Board of Management of the CBS Primary School in Wexford town has been forced to reverse its decision to close the school building after an outbreak of Covid-19 there.

The board had taken the decision to close the school a week ahead of the midterm break after more than 30 cases were confirmed within the school. The decision seemed to receive the backing of parents and the local community, however, it has now emerged that the Department of Education has instructed the school’s management that they must open tomorrow (Wednesday) morning and restore face to face teaching.

In an email circulated to parents at 9.15 p.m., Principal Vicky Barron stated that “despite the ongoing concerns for the safety of our pupils, the considered decisions of the Board of Management, and after lengthy communications with the Department of Education, we have now been instructed to return to face to face learning with immediate effect.

"Therefore, we have been directed to re-open the school building to pupils tomorrow, Wednesday, October 20.

"While we are delighted to welcome children back, as closing the building was a last resort for us, we ask that you do not present children who are symptomatic, close contacts, household contacts or those awaiting the results of a test. Children with symptoms will be sent home, even if those of a mild illness.”

Ms Barron concluded by saying: “Thank you for your continued support during these very challenging times.”