Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.2°C Dublin

breaking Wexford postal worker lucky to escape serious injury after crash with truck on main road

Ambulances at the scene of the crash on the N25 in Wexford. Expand

Close

Ambulances at the scene of the crash on the N25 in Wexford.

Ambulances at the scene of the crash on the N25 in Wexford.

Ambulances at the scene of the crash on the N25 in Wexford.

wexfordpeople

Padraig Byrne

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a road crash involving a post van and a large truck on the main N25 road near Rosslare, Co Wexford this morning.

The incident saw a collision between a post van and a large truck on the Rosslare Harbour side of the Ashfield Cross Roundabout on the main road.

The incident saw a large multi-agency response with several units from the National Ambulance Service, the fire service and Wexford Gardaí all in attendance. 

The driver of the truck suffered some minor injuries and was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford for further treatment. Ordinarily, he may have been treated at Wexford General Hospital, however, the Emergency Department there remains closed following a major fire early last month.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

The postal worker is understood to have emerged from the incident shaken, but thankfully unscathed.

Gardaí were on scene directing traffic and there were some notable tailbacks while the scene was cleared.

Privacy