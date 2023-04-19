Ambulances at the scene of the crash on the N25 in Wexford.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a road crash involving a post van and a large truck on the main N25 road near Rosslare, Co Wexford this morning.

The incident saw a collision between a post van and a large truck on the Rosslare Harbour side of the Ashfield Cross Roundabout on the main road.

The incident saw a large multi-agency response with several units from the National Ambulance Service, the fire service and Wexford Gardaí all in attendance.

The driver of the truck suffered some minor injuries and was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford for further treatment. Ordinarily, he may have been treated at Wexford General Hospital, however, the Emergency Department there remains closed following a major fire early last month.

The postal worker is understood to have emerged from the incident shaken, but thankfully unscathed.

Gardaí were on scene directing traffic and there were some notable tailbacks while the scene was cleared.