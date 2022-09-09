Wexford Pony Club competitors enjoy major success in eventing

Pony Club activities have been in full swing over the summer months across various different activities.

The culmination of the Pony Club eventing season saw Wexford teams gallop to success in eventing – which is like a triathlon for ponies, with scores from three different phases (dressage, show jumping and cross country) combining to give an overall score.

Competitors start with dressage and do a series of pre-set movements in front of a judge for which they get a score (the lower being the better). Any faults incurred in the show jumping or cross country phase are then added to the dressage score. The lowest score over the three phases is the winner.

Connolly’s Redmills in Goresbridge were sponsors of Pony Club eventing qualifiers that ran from June to August all around the country. A total of 35 Wexford Pony Club members participated in various qualifiers, north, south, east and west in pursuit of a qualification for the National Eventing Championships in Tattersalls International Sales complex and former host venue of International Eventing Competitions.

The Wexford Pony club had 17 competitors (having qualified) who competed at the national eventing championships (again sponsored by Connolly’s Redmills). They were: Rebekah Rochowiak, Danny Costello, Ava Donovan, Sarah Jane Tector, Heather Costella, Michael Bowe, Katie Costello, Cora Finn, Emma Hickey, Isla Seebach, Molly Hennessy Murphy, Lucy Minihan, Kitty D’Alton O’Connell, Ruth O’Hanlon, Brooke Sutton McGarry, Sarah Finn and Mia Kent.

Over 388 competitors trotted, jumped and galloped their way through the phases in very strongly contested competitions.

The Wexford Pony Club did amazingly well and came away with lots of prizes.

Rebekah Rochowiak was fourth in the Open and eventual winner of the Redmills sponsored League. Rebekah hails from Whitechurch. Ballykelly and is soon emigrating to the UK to pursue a career in eventing.

The Junior (U15) team of Isla Seebach (Rathnure), Emma Hickey (New Ross), Cora Finn (Adamstown) and Molly Hennessy Murphy (Cushinstown) won the Junior team competition, taking the national, with a nail-biting finish and closest of margins, bringing home the Tommy Brennan Cup. There was a record 42 teams vying for the honours in this competition, making it all the more competitive. This is the first time in the 63 year history of the Club, that they have won this competition.

The Juniors were also third in the best turned. Cora won the dressage in her arena and was sixth overall in her arena at the competition end, Molly was fourth and Isla also sixth.

The U12 team were third in their team competition, with strong dressage and cross country performances, sealing a top three finish. The team were Sarah Finn (Adamstown), Mia Kent (Rathiminey), Brooke Sutton McGarry (Ramsgrange) and Ruth O’Hanlon (Horeswood); Sarah was also third in the individual competition,

The club are in action at the All-Ireland Hunter Trials in Crecora, Limerick on Sept 17, having performed at the International Mounted Games last weekend in Barnadown, Gorey.