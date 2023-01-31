Wexford planners give go-ahead for the building of 12 houses in Bridgetown

The applicant Alice Kehoe was given the green light to construct eight detached housing units and two semi-detached homes at a site on the R736 road in Bridgetown.

Wexford County Council has granted planning permission with 23 conditions for the building of a scheme of 12 houses at Lake, Bridgetown.

The applicant Alice Kehoe was given the green light to construct eight detached housing units and two semi-detached homes at a site on the R736 road.

The site which is within her ownership is currently a large field under grass with mature hedgerows on the boundary. An appropriate assessment screening concluded that the development would have no significant effects on any special protection areas. The housing scheme is to be serviced by the public water mains and sewer.

The roads department of the Council recommended that further information be requested in relation to an existing field drain inside a ditch which is prone to flooding, to provide details on surface water disposal and also raised concerns about the protection of sightlines on the public road and a lane access.

Planning permission was granted with a large number of conditions which included that the applicant must ensure that the management of surface water is completed before any development on the site, any damage or interference with the roadside drainage is to be made good at the developer’s expense, the construction of a 1.8 metre high boundary wall and the protection and recording of any archaeological features.