Wexford Pembrokeshire pilgrim way route introduced at Ferns meeting

THE route of the new Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way was introduced at a recent meeting in Ferns Community Centre.

Celebrating the ancient Celtic links between Ireland and Wales, this ancient trail, which dates back to the earliest period of Christianity, is now being re-awakened and will link the important monastic site at Ferns, in Co Wexford, with St David’s in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

There are strong cultural links between southeast Ireland and southwest Wales including the traditional tale of the Irish-born St Aidan journeying to study under St David, patron saint of Wales.

Aidan was gifted honeybees by David on his return to Ireland and they thrived within the famous monastery he founded at Ferns.

A lifelong bond was created between the two men, with David later journeying to Wexford and leaving his mark on the landscape.

The trail launch was organised as part of the Ancient Connections initiative which is aimed at enhancing the cultural and heritage links between the two regions.

A spokesperson for Ancient Connections said that when fully restored the pilgrim trail will allow pilgrim walkers the opportunity to follow some of the mystical paths used by the two renowned holy men; in areas that became rich with stories over many centuries.

The path that was introduced in Ferns takes eight days to compete and offers three stages in Wexford and three equally attractive days in Pembrokeshire, with the relaxing and hypnotic Irish Sea crossing between the two.

Speaking about the initiative, Guy Hayward, co-founder of the British Pilgrim Trust and chairman of the Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way Project Committee said: “We are in the early stage of this long-term project but our team are already creating a compelling route that bridges both sides of the Celtic Sea and adds further levels of meaning to an already world class coastal path, turning it into a pilgrim path which many will enjoy and value for generations.”

The keynote speaker at the Ferns event was author and chairman of Pilgrim Paths Ireland, John G O'Dwyer.

Closely involved with the recent re-awakening of pilgrim paths throughout Ireland, he described how the rebirthed paths have grown tourism outside the main attraction areas and as a result have benefitted local communities.

The route of the new path was introduced by Welshman, Iain Tweedale. A former head of online broadcasting at BBC Wales, Mr Tweedale is now dedicated to working with Journeying - an organisation that promotes pilgrim walking on the ancient paths of the UK and Ireland.

“We're setting up a new pilgrimage route that goes from Ferns in County Wexford, which is the ancient capital of Ireland's southeast, down the coast to Rosslar," said Mr Tweedale.

“People can then jump on the ferry and cross over to Fishguard,” he added. “They will then walk from Fishguard down to St David’s, which is about 130km in total.”

Mr Tweedale went on to comment: “It is hoped the extra visitors will boost local businesses during quieter times of the year. We've got a five-year plan to make this quite a significant path and we expect within five years that there's going to be around 4,000-5,000 on the path every year.”

On this side of the Irish sea the path takes in areas including: Ferns, Oulart, Crossabeg, Ballymurn, Oylegate, Newlands, Ferrycarrig, Barntown, Three Rocks, Piercestown, Killinick, Tacumshane, Lady’s Island, St. Ibars and Rosslare Harbour.