Wexford organisations to benefit from €1.25m in funding in face of rising costs

The Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy is one of the organisations set to receive funding.

Fifty-six voluntary and community organisations in Wexford will benefit from Department of Health grants totalling €1.25m aimed at helping such groups deal with rising costs.

The largest grant will be received by St Aidan’s Services, News of the funding was welcomed by Senator Malcolm Byrne, who said that he has been pushing for support for such groups for some time.

“Like everybody else, groups in our communities have faced rising costs in recent times and government has to help as the services provided are essential and often support the most vulnerable. The 56 groups across Wexford are critical to health and social care across the County," he said.

“I know many of these groups and the wonderful work they do. Some had asked me to try ensure that government support was made available to help with rising costs. This announcement will at least help meet some of those challenges.”

Minister James Browne also celebrated the funding announcement, saying that he is “confident that some of these grants will go a long way towards helping voluntary health organisations in the smooth continuation of their care services as they deal with the challenges posed by inflation”.

“Over €287,000 will be distributed to County Wexford Community Workshop services in Enniscorthy and New Ross. St. Aidan’s Services in Gorey has been allocated over €208,000. Ard Aoibhinn in Wexford (An Breacadh Nua) will benefit from a grant worth €179,477. Brothers of Charity Services, which oversees services in Duffcarrig, Ballymoney, will receive over €73,000,” he continued.

“I’m delighted that these grants will make a difference to many voluntary health organisations in County Wexford and I will continue to do my utmost to work with Government colleagues to assist these hard-working voluntary health organisations”

The Wexford organisations are some of many around the country set to receive funding. On Monday, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, Minister of State with responsibility for Disability, Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, and Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton announced the allocation of €81m from the Government’s ‘Inflation Fund’. Community-based and voluntary health and social care providers are being allocated the funding on a once-off basis as part of Government measures to ease cost-of-living pressures.

“Voluntary organisations play absolutely vital roles in providing frontline services to the most vulnerable in our society: people with disabilities, older people, those suffering from addiction, mental health problems and life-limiting illnesses. Many of these service providers have faced serious pressures in light of high inflation in 2022. I hope that this additional once-off funding will go some way towards recognising those costs,” said Minister Donnelly.

The following organisations have been allocated funding:

Active Connections Company Limited by Guarantee – €5,643

Aiseanna Tacaiochta Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rathaiochta – €6,965

An Breacadh Nua – €179,477

Autism Initiatives Ireland Company Limited by Guarantee – €8,838

Ballycanew-Ballyoughter Community Development Association Company Limited By Guarantee – €1,000

Barrow Valley Enterprise for Adult Members with Special Needs Company Limited by Guarantee – €4,898

Bloomfield Care Centre Company Limited by Guarantee – €21,226

Brothers of Charity Services Ireland – €73,227

Bunclody Day Care Centre – €1,526

Camphill Communities of Ireland – €21,875

Clonroche Development Association – €1,000

Co Wexford Community Workshop (New Ross) Company Limited by Guarantee – €89,412

Co. Wexford Community Workshop (Enniscorthy) Company Limited by Guarantee – €198,657

County Wexford Home Care Team Company Limited By Guarantee – €7,061

Depaul Ireland – €7,278

Enniscorthy Community Services Council – €1,766

Family Carers Ireland – €2,720

Family Life Service Ferns Company Limited By Guarantee – €1,000

Ferns Diocesan Youth Service Company Limited by Guarantee – €14,939

Focus Ireland Company Limited by Guarantee – €3,016

Grantstown Day Care Centre – €7,372

Grow In Ireland – €4,316

Hope Cancer Support Centre – €2,003

Irish Advocacy Network Company Limited by Guarantee – €1,657

Irish Wheelchair Association Company Limited by Guarantee – €38,062

Kilmuckridge Community & Family Resource Enterprise Limited – €1,000

Kilmuckridge Memorial Hall Society – €1,000

Mental Health Ireland – €3,526

NCBI Services – €4,672

New Ross Community Social Services – €1,000

Our Lady of Fatima School – €1,000

Peter Bradley Foundation Company Limited by Guarantee – €32,788

Praxis Care (Republic of Ireland) – €80,788

Raheen Community Development Group Company Limited by Guarantee – €1,386

Rehab Group (Community Support - Care) – €17,782

Rehab Group (Learning NLN) – €12,023

Schizophrenia Association of Ireland – €4,591

Senior Citizens Concern Ltd - Ramsgrange – €2,990

St. Aidan's Day Care Centre Company Limited by Guarantee – €208,824

St. Bridget's Day Care Centre – €4,754

St. Mary's Day Care Centre – €4,594

St. Patrick's Special School – €8,067

Stewarts Care Limited – €1,869

Sunbeam House Services Company Limited by Guarantee – €1,978

Taghmon Day Care Centre – €1,000

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland – €14,660

The Cheshire Foundation in Ireland – €11,701

The Collective Sensory Group Company Limited By Guarantee – €12,599

The National Association for the Deaf – €19,782

Waterford Healing Arts Trust – €1,000

Waterford Intellectual Disability Association Company Limited by Guarantee – €9,458

Wexford Disability Development (C.I.L.) Company Limited by Guarantee €16,906

Wexford Local Development – €6,546

Wexford Meals on Wheels – €1,280

Wexford Mental Health Association – €1,761

Windmill Therapeutic (Training) Unit Company Limited by Guarantee – €53,928