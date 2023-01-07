Wexford Operation Transformation leader Lorraine Dempsey: ‘I knew I couldn’t keep going the way that I was’

Operation Transformation star Lorraine Dempsey believes she will “never have an opportunity like this again”.

The Boolavogue woman is one of the five leaders on the hit RTE show and said that she is loving the journey so far.

Relieved that the show is now under way and she can talk freely about her part in the programme Lorraine said the support she has already received has been phenomenal.

“I feel a good bit better now that it is out in the open. I found out that I was going to be a leader on November 18 and all five of us met up on December 3. We had a full assessment that day in DCU. A few friends and work knew that I had been selected but that was it. When I went up at the start of November with all the rest of the people shortlisted I didn’t expect to be picked at all. There were so many different cohorts there from all walks of life and listening to their stories I was thinking to myself ‘What am I doing here, I’ve nothing to be worrying about’ but then I was picked and it was great.”

Lorraine said that the reason she applied for the show was for herself and her family and while it can seem that leaders may feel under pressure from the public Lorraine said that hasn’t been her experience.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all to be honest. At the end of the day I am doing this for me and my family. Since it (the programme) has started so many people like me, women, people in jobs with responsibilities, mammies have said that they are just like me. We feel guilty taking time for ourselves.

“But we as a family will never have an opportunity like this again.”

Lorraine who turns 43 later this year is currently principal in St Patrick’s NS in Wicklow town having previously worked in Ballyoughter, Oulart and Clongeen.

The last year has been one of turmoil as her mam Hannah Doyle was diagnosed with cancer in March but has successfully completed her treatment since.

Lorraine herself also underwent a back operation which left her immobile for a period of time.

“When I applied I just said I can’t keep going the way that I am. I need support. My dad John Joe died in 2006, the year I was getting married, of a massive heart attack driving his tractor when he was just 53.

“Turning 43 this year I was thinking about that and thinking I need to futureproof my life. I’m replaceable at work, we all are, but I’m not replaceable at home. I have a young family and this is my opportunity. When I hit send on the application I felt relief. I knew I couldn’t keep going the way I was going.

“I was like a hamster on a wheel. I’m well aware that this is a journey and it’s about getting out for my walks, putting myself first. You can’t keep trying to do everything. If I got an email I felt I had to respond immediately. It was constant and there was no switch off. I’m hoping that the tools that they (the Operation Transformation experts) will really help my wellbeing.”

Lorraine, who is originally from Kilcoltrim in Borris, Co Carlow, said the support she has received since being announced as a leader has been phenomenal.

Living in the Harrow, Boolavogue the local GAA club, Monageer Boolavogue, have really thrown their weight behind the programme while the staff and students at St Patrick’s have also been amazing. She said that since she returned to the school on Thursday after the Christmas break the students have been out exercising with her during break times.

“Everyone has been great and we’ve lights up at the local club on Tuesday evening. Random people have been stopping me and saying that I was just like them. There’s a tendency to put ourselves last but I got a scare when mam got sick especially because I’m an only child and I knew I needed to start looking after myself.

“I knew if I didn’t I could be in trouble especially after dad dying so suddenly at a young age.”

Lorraine is married to Anthony and the couple have three children, Jack (15), Patrick (14) and Katie who is ten.

She said that a big catalyst for applying for the programme was the wellbeing framework that was introduced into schools recently.

“I felt I was being a fraud. I wasn’t looking after myself. I knew I needed to lead by example and I wasn’t. I had to prioritise me.”

While the format of Operation Transformation has come in for criticism over the year, particularly in relation to the weigh ins Lorraine said that this year the show is vastly different.

“I’m currently here filming in Portlaoise and we’ve just weighed in and the experts and going to meet now. I don’t even know the scales showed.

“It’s not about weight; it’s really more about wellbeing. It’s not focusing on our weight at all. We are not given targets like leaders were in previous years. It’s a big shift for the programme.

“I’m hoping to learn a lot from this experience.”

Lorraine said that while initially it was a bit daunting to have television crews and camera in her home and work, particularly for her children, it has now become relatively normal.

“The cameras took a bit of getting used but as time wears on it’s fine. You don’t even think about it. We were ice skating the other day and it was being filmed but it was fine. My producer is a Wexford woman and she’s fantastic.

“You really feel like they are on the journey with you. The support I have received has been absolutely amazing.”