Wexford native Enda Brady completes marathon just weeks after recovering from Covid

The last time Enda Brady spoke to us in early July he was 12 days into his fight with Covid-19. He had contracted the Delta variant of the virus while covering the England Scotland game at the European Championships for Sky News and said it had “absolutely floored him”. Despite being a fitness fanatic with 34 marathons under his belt and despite receiving the first of his two vaccinations, the 45-year-old Enniscorthy native was left bedridden by the virus, left feeling like a “concrete block had been placed on his chest”.

Yet, just 13 weeks later, Enda has completed his 35th marathon and raised money for a charitable cause in the process. Reflecting on what has been a remarkable turnaround, Enda says that once he realised he was going to be okay he was determined to get back running.

“The whole experience (of Covid-19) lasted seven weeks for me, there was two weeks in bed and then five further weeks of breathing difficulties,” he says from his home in Oxfordshire. “That was from the point of diagnosis to the point where I began to feel any way normal again. I wanted to do something so it felt like I had a proper outcome at the end of it and the London Marathon is very special to me.”

His ninth London Marathon in a row, Enda wasn’t just running for himself. An ambassador for women’s cancer charity, Eve, he was raising funds on its behalf and managed to generate £4,000 on the day. While that acted as an additional motivator, Enda says the surroundings and the camaraderie with his fellow athletes helped him get to the end.

“When I was sick the thought of running again was a massive motivation for me and although the time wasn’t what I would have liked it was a glorious day and there was such a great feeling among all the runners,” he says. Asked if there were any residual concerns, any fears his body might not be able to complete the distance, Enda says he wanted to test himself and see how he reacted to the challenge.

“I have a lot of experience running marathons and I was determined to do it, I would have crawled over the finishing line if I’d had to,” he says. “Because of the timeframe I didn’t get the chance to fully train for it so I was curious to see what would happen to my body over the last 10-15 km. The crowd keeps you going though, the noise from them is ridiculous, you feel like you’re in the Olympics, and there was lots of Irish support there, lots of tricolours.”

Although he has put plans to run a 250km ultra-marathon on hold for a year, Enda is aware of how lucky he is to have made a full recovery, to be back working at Sky and living life to the fullest. “I feel very lucky, I’m acutely aware how lucky I am, there was a time when I didn’t know what the outcome would be, and some people haven’t been as fortunate. I’m very grateful to have my life back and my health back,” he says.

And he believes a trip home to Wexford during the summer was instrumental in his recovery. “In July I came home to Wexford to aid my recuperation, I came with my son for two weeks, we went to Curracloe, to Marty B’s pub to watch the Galway Races, being back among people I loved really lifted my spirits and helped me get better.”