Wexford native Aoife tipped to win Rose of Tralee

A Wexford native is the new favourite to win the Rose of Tralee after a significant gamble into 11/4 from 16/1 at BoyleSports.

The 2023 winner will be crowned next Tuesday and leading the pack is 28-year-old Aoife Butler from Askamore, who will be representing Sydney having moved to Australia four years ago to follow the dreams of her late brother. Aoife is a Mental Health Clinical Nurse Educator who is also studying for a Masters in Mental Health.

Mayo’s Kate Heneghan was made the favourite to wear the winner’s sash when betting opened and remains a contender as 3/1 second favourite.

London Rose Amy Gillen, originally from Donegal, is 7/2 third favourite, while local celebrations could be in store in Tralee as Kerry representative Kelsey Lang McCarthy is also high on the list of likely winners.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The Roses this year are championing some great causes so it’s no surprise to see a very competitive market take shape as they get ready for the dome.”