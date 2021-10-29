Wexford native Amy Hassett to co-present ‘Let's Find Out’ on RTÉJr

WEXFORD woman Amy Hassett will be carrying out all manner of fun scientific experiments on our screens from next week as she takes up a role co-presenting ‘Let’s Find Out’ – the science series for children produced for RTÉJr with the support of Science Foundation Ireland.

Amy comes with substantial scientific pedigree, studying for her PhD in neuroscience in UCD, and she is really excited about her new role.

"I’m absolutely delighted to be co-presenting ‘Let’s Find Out’,” the Broadway woman and former Loreto student said. “I’ve loved science since I was very young and I’m so excited to be part of a show to bring the joy and fun of science to a new generation.”

Those behind the show were delighted to recruit Amy for the show, given her recent experience as a member of the JellyLab team at the Dublin Maker Festival, where she showed children how to make microscopes out of mobile phones and explained the anatomy of the brain using 3D printed models. The daughter of Berni and Brian, as well as studying for her PhD, Amy is a co-director of advocacy group Disabled Women Ireland.

‘Let’s Find Out’ is set on board the Spaceship Curiosity which is piloted by inquisitive loveable alien puppet Zoom. Zoom asks lots of questions about planet earth and along with co-presenter Mark Langtry, it’s Amy’s job to answer all these questions and show how things were with a few creative experiments!

The show filmed in Galway and Amy describes it as a real labour of love, which she can’t wait for the boys and girls of Ireland to see.

"Science is so important to our lives, so having the opportunity to show kids how some of that science works was fantastic,” she said.

The new series launches on RTÉjr (and the RTÉ Player) on November 8, which is also the start of Science Week.