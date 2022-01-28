Wexford musical stars to light up Late Late Show

TWO Wexford musicians are set to light up tonight’s Late Late Show: Úna Walsh, who inspired children all over the country when she performed on last year’s Late Late Toy Show, and soul singer and rapper Maverick Sabre.

The 14-year-old harpist from Barntown plucked the heartstrings of Late Late Toy Show viewers far and wide with her beautiful harp performance of “A Million Dreams” from the Greatest Showman.

Úna, and her mother Barbara, will share her extraordinary story about living with her hearing impairment and how new technology has transformed her life. Viewers are in for a real treat as Úna will perform on her harp this Friday night.

Michael Stafford rose to fame a decade ago with his breakthrough album Lonely Are The Brave.

Tonight the New Ross man will perform music from his new album.

Friday night’s audience will include people from all walks of life including rugby fans, frontline workers, teachers, hairdressers and more from all corners of the country which promises to be a stellar night of entertainment.

As the Irish rugby teams prepare for this year's Six Nations campaign, we will be chatting to Grand Slam winners Jamie Heaslip, Peter Stringer and Fiona Coghlan about Ireland's prospects in this year's men and women's competitions, how playing in front of a full crowd is the boost they need, and the current situation with the women's game after that letter.

Kildare GAA All-Star footballer Mary Hulgraine will be on the show to discuss how she kicked her addiction to Oxycontin and alcohol to make a return to the Kildare Senior Women's team.