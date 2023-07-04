Wexford mum’s fury over RTÉ Ryan Tubridy saga after ‘nonsensical’ TV licence court summons

TV Licence Inspector called to the woman’s new home within a week of her moving in, when she says she had no TV or internet

RTÉ's focus is skewed when it thinks viewers are as obsessed with celebrities as it is

The woman received a summons for non-payment of TV licence within weeks of moving into her new home.

Given the recent revelations of barter accounts, slush funds and how our national broadcaster RTÉ pays its ‘top talent’, there’s been a lot of debate around the TV licence fee.

RTÉ’s under-reporting of the salary of former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy by €345,000 over a five year period is at stark odds with struggling families all over the country being taken to court for the non-payment of their €160 TV licence.

Reading of the extent of the public broadcaster’s spending has left a single Wexford mother furious, as she received a court summons for non-payment of TV licence after an inspector called to her newly purchased home within a week of her moving in, when she had no television or internet in the house.

"It sickens me,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “I have no problem paying my TV licence, but I had only moved into the house and didn’t even have a TV there at the time. It was extremely stressful. I work full-time and am a lone parent and I managed to save to get my house by myself and now I’m being brought to court for something completely nonsensical.”

The woman revealed that she was one of ten, newly moved-in residents in her estate to receive registered letters over non-payment of TV licence.

“It makes no sense to me,” the frustrated mum said. “Obviously, there are no expenses spared regarding costs in terms of chasing these things up as it’s taxpayers money. Within five months of moving into the house a solicitor’s letter landed on the mat. This is how the working class are treated. If I was a famous broadcaster I can’t imagine being treated this way.”