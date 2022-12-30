Wexford mourns the passing of respected businessman Michael Tierney

FRIENDS and former colleagues of well-respected local businessman Michael Tierney gathered at what had been his life’s work, The Centenary Stores, on Friday morning, as news broke of his passing.

Mr Tierney passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, following a brave battle with motor neurone disease.

Having owned such landmark businesses as The Stores, The Riverbank House Hotel, The Yard and T Morris, Michael made a massive impact on the local community over many years, providing vital employment for countless Wexford people as well as support for numerous causes and charities.

Renowned for his insatiable work ethic and unassuming nature, Mr Tierney took a hands on approach in all of his businesses, right up to the point where his health meant he could continue no longer.

Alongside his wife Adrienne, Michael opened The Centenary Stores back in 1988 and it proved to be a massive success. Having undergone several upgrades in the intervening years, it went on to establish a reputation as one of the south east’s favourite nightlife spots.

It was never uncommon to see Michael busily running around the place, be it on a Saturday night or Sunday morning, sleeves rolled up, clearing tables, stacking shelves or clearing out bottle bins.

Mr Tierney went on to purchase The Riverbank House Hotel in 1998 and transformed what was more akin to a guesthouse into the bustling and popular hotel which stands there today.

Later The Yard Restaurant and T Morris were added to Mr Tierney’s business portfolio, both also enjoying a great run of success, before sadly financial difficulties would mean the businesses would have to be closed and sold off.

Michael Tierney was a vital employer in Wexford town, particularly when the country was going through difficult times. It was a testament to the man and the loyalty he inspired that many of his staff were extremely long serving, some putting down in excess of 20 years service and becoming his “work family”.

Many of these long-serving staff members and friends gathered in The Centenary Stores on Thursday morning to remember Michael and recall some of the great times they had.

Among them was Liam Sinnott who worked at Michael’s side for 28 years.

"I did 28 years myself and a lot of the lads did 20 plus years with Michael,” Liam said. “I think that’s probably testament to the sort of operation he ran. There’s not many families in Wexford that wouldn’t have had someone working for Michael at some point.”

Wexford has seen a huge increase in nightlife in recent years, however, Michael Tierney can be credited with starting the ball rolling on a lot of it.

"I think The Stores was kind of the start of nightlife in Wexford really,” Liam said. “It got the ball rolling for modern day nightlife in that whole area. It opened in October of 1988 and I started there in March ‘89, a week after my 18th birthday.

"They were different times really and the whole thing just evolved rapidly. First you had the front, bar and then the back bar and then the place transformed into what it is today. It was continuous growth.”

Despite having set up his own Sinnott’s Bar in 2017, Liam remained close to Michael and was in touched with him as be battled his illness.

"We kept in touch,” he said. “The hand he dealt was a really tough one. But he took the attitude himself that it was what it was and those were the cards he was dealt. It’s a horrendous disease. It was really hard to watch the effect it had on him.”