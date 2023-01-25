Wexford motorists to expect ‘major delays’ for next two months on busy main road

WEXFORD motorists are being warned to expect “major delays” over a two month period as major roadworks take place on the Rosslare Road.

Wexford County Council has stated that “in order to facilitate essential road surfacing works”, a stop-go traffic management system will be in operation on the main N25 Rosslare Road from the Orristown junction near Killinick to Sheepwalk, Drinagh from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The works will stretch from next Monday, January 30, to Friday, March 24 inclusive and it is likely that the works will not only cause havoc for locals, but for the huge volumes of trucks headed to and from Rosslare Europort.

The local authority is aware of this and have warned the public that “major delays may be experienced at peak times, so please leave additional time to complete your journey or use an alternative route”.

It was also noted that works are weather dependant, so the dates may be subject to change at short notice.

More to follow.