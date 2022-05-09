Wexford mother who lost son Justin Butler (21) aims to ensure his legacy lives on: ‘Your life is forever altered by this. It’s soul destroying’

JUST three months ago, a heartbroken Collette Butler issued an emotional plea from the altar of Clonard Church. Having lost her beloved son Justin to suicide aged just 21, she bravely urged his young friends present to seek out help and talk to people if they find themselves struggling.

The words seem to have resonated with the young people present. In the intervening weeks, Collette and the rest of Justin’s family and friends have set about bolstering this message with a fundraiser. One which would be called “Justin’s Legacy”.

It was appropriate that while taking part in Darkness Into Light, Collette handed over cheques for €3,113 to both Pieta House and Wexford MarineWatch.

"I’m thrilled to be able to do it,” she said. “The world is a mad place at the minute and with inflation and the cost of living, you hate asking people. But everyone was so good and Justin's friends from all over really got behind it.”

It's been an incredibly difficult few weeks for Justin’s family, but there's some comfort in the creation of a legacy for the popular young Wexford man.

"If anybody had known, there would have been hundreds of people there for Justin,” Collette reflects. “It’s just such a waste. It’s still so hard. I still keep thinking he might ring or when the door opens, sometimes I think it might be him. But the reality is that I’ll never see him again and all we have left are the memories.

"I really wanted to do something,” she says of the idea behind Justin’s Legacy. “I hope maybe we can go on and do something again next year, maybe a soccer blitz or something. With Justin's Legacy I want to keep raising awareness of suicide and mental health issues. I’d like to think that Justin would know I'm on a bit of a crusade with this and be on board.

"The thing is, your life is forever altered by something like this. You'll never be the same again. It's soul destroying.”

Collette, once again, is keen to stress to young people that no matter how bad things get, “it will pass” and help is always at hand. She was delighted to hand over the money to both mental health charities, just before emerging from St Joseph’s Community Centre and walking into the sunrise side by side with a whole host of other families who have been touched by suicide.