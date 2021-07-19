Wexford Mental Health Association to launch ‘Great Places and Spaces’ map of Wexford

‘Great Spaces and Places: A Wellness guide for County Wexford’ is being launched at a fitting location – Min Ryan Park – this Friday.

The publication opens up into a poster-like A1 sized map of Wexford highlighting some of the county’s most popular places and indeed some of Wexford’s hidden gems where children love to spend time in the company of family or friends or down time, exploring, adventuring, playing or just losing themselves in the company of nature.

The project is the initiative of Paula Lowney, a board member of Wexford Mental Health Association, and is supported by Creative Ireland, Sports Active Wexford, CYPSCE and the HSE Health and Wellbeing Division and the Wexford Health County Committee through the Community Mental Health Grant.

The project was creatively developed by local Artist Laura Ní Fhlaibhín through local primary schools where children were invited to submit visual depictions of their favourite place for play, adventure and wellbeing.

Almost 900 primary pupils across 25 schools engaged with the project between late April and the end of May. The Great Places and Spaces Project is aimed at creating a child-orientated publication, a map that will act as a source of information and guide to families and carers to support children’s wellbeing.

One thousand copies are being printed this week for distribution across Co Wexford and the Great Places and Spaces map is being uploaded online.

‘The project gave the opportunity for primary school aged children from all over Wexford County to share their own “Great Places and Spaces” that have had a positive impact on their well-being. The project is child directed, and will help us all see what our county has to offer for children’s wellbeing,’ Ms Lowney said.

‘This project is seeking to ensure that children and young people are active and healthy with positive physical and mental wellbeing in accordance with the National Policy Framework for Children and Young People 2014-2020.’

Ms Lowney said: ‘I was away in West Cork and we had been approached by Wexford County Council Arts Department to see if we had any projects that would be suitable for Arts funding. We didn’t but when I was in Cork I thought it would be lovely to ask children where they love to go outdoors and create some kind of guide for the county that signposted caregivers and parents the places kids love to go to feel good.

‘It was for the children of the county to tell us as grown ups where it is they feel good and for us as grown ups to respond in the way to think a forest will give such a feeling and going to a beach will give a different feeling and if the child is feeling a bit flat, bring them up Forth Mountain and if they are anxious, let’s all down tools and go to the beach today. The idea is that the outdoors can be used as a therapeutic tool for well-being.

‘Our bodies love being outside in nature and soaking up natural light gives us vitamin D which is like a magic potion that our bodies use to create good energy through a special hormone called serotonin. This helps us feel good about ourselves, inside and out. Moving around, playing and exercise in the open air, even for just five minutes, can help us feel good.’

The committee decided to invite primary school pupils aged five to 12. Some students in school completion programmes were also invited.

‘Often there’s a lot of information out there for teenagers. But for children’s well-being, for us as an association we hadn’t done much work in that area.’

The lead visual artist came up with a colour coding idea whereby children were invited to draw the place, write about it and give the space a colour.

‘She sought patterns in the colours. Green for nature connection spaces, yellow was places where they felt safe and happy like playgrounds; places that were calming near water were blue and orange was adventure, like Forth Mountain or Vinegar Hill where you’re pushing yourself.’

A recent survey from an Irish university highlighted how over 55 per cent of parents are concerned for their children’s mental health.

‘Technology is a huge issue and parents are seriously worried about their children and their recovery from this pandemic,’ Ms Lowney said.

‘It’s only going to emerge over time where our kids are at post pandemic but the one thing we can do safely is get the kids outdoors and have a child-led project. It lets the child see Wexford through this lens of a map and choose I want to try there. Some mightn’t want to be at a playground because it’s too noisy or overwhelming.’

An ‘Others’ category yielded some interesting locations.

‘They named their back garden, a visit to their gran’s for tea, the farm they live on. It’s about opening up that conversation with your child about what they want and what they need. It’s about taking a break from technology or letting them know they can have it later after a family trip outdoors.’

Working alongside Paul and Niall were Threasa Goff, Lorraine Cleere, a social care student from Carlow IT and Tús worker Conor Ryan.

Padraig Cunningham was the graphic designer on the project and Frank Burke from Wexford County Council helped with the design of the interactive map.

Mr Ó Muirí said: ‘It came along at just the right time with covid. Kids had lost school, kids, going to clubs. At one stage they weren’t allowed out onto the green to play so it forced parents to explore areas close to home. Not every trip has to be Tayto Park.

‘We found playgrounds came up awful lot. There is research and science behind the benefits of being outdoors for children, as opposed to spending the whole day on an iPad.’

He said the focus needs to be on a better quality of life for children.

‘The report last week highlighted anxiety and a lack of resilience in children. It’s all because of the phones and ipads. Especially with Covid, it was very easy to let your child spend hours upon hours on your phone or ipad.’

Ms Lowney said the project was delayed by 16 months because of Covid.

‘With over 889 submissions and 25 primary schools from the north to the south of the county participating; the project far exceeded expectations. It was a blessing we got in after the first lockdown as they got to explore their locality and they had had a summer at home.’

A constellation of funding was forthcoming, including €3,000 from Creative Ireland, a Mental Health community Grant of €3,500 (both in conjunction with Wexford County Council), €1,500 from HSE Health and Wellbeing and €500 from Wexford Sports Active and the Wexford Mental Health association put up €1,000 and €1,500 from the Child and Youth Services Committee.

Occupational therapists from Wexford Child and Adolescent Mental Health service volunteered, along with Wexford Mental Health Association personnel who oversaw the administration side of the project.

‘The teachers are the unsung heroes in this project because they bridged from the association to the child. The schools were delighted to participate.’

Mr Ó’Muirí said some schools wanted to include pupils from several classes.

‘The problem is we didn’t have the capacity to process everything,’ Ms Lowney said, adding that further funding will be needed for further copies of the publication and map to be printed.

‘We had a shoestring budget for a project of this scale. It took a lot of administration to bundle all of the locations. We welcome sponsors to help us print more guides.’

Mr Ó’Muirií said the fact children got the idea immediately was huge.

‘They are more ahead of us than we give them credit for. Children know about feelings. They now need to know who they can talk to about them.’

Ms Lowney said if the project threw about anything concerning from children their teachers would have noticed.

‘We have two other education based projects but they are both secondary and TY upwards. Expressions invites anything that describes positive mental health in the form of music, writing etc. The Discover Recover project is a testimonial theatre of people with lived mental health difficulties in Co Wexford. The children attend a play and there is a follow on workshop.

‘We do think there will be spin offs from this project. It is something you could put up in a classroom or GP surgery.

Ms Lowney said teenagers are learning to distinguished between mental health which we all have and mental ill health.

‘They could know someone in their circle who suffers from that and they learn all about that.’