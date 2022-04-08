Wexford May Bush Festival gets green light for 2022

HAVING completely revived a tradition that was on its way out and distributed over 1,000 little whitethorn bushes in recent years, the people behind the Wexford May Bush Festival got some good news this week, as they were approved for a Small Arts Festival Grant from the Arts Office of Wexford County Council.

Husband and wife team Aileen Lambert and Michael Fortune established the festival back in 2017 and set about encouraging people across the county to get involved. The custom is simple and involves decorating a whitethorn or furze bush on May Eve and putting it out to herald the coming of the Summer and keep bad luck or ‘the fairies’ away.

The tradition around the May Bush went into a steep decline around the county in the 1960s and 70s and Michael says: “A decision had to be made - we could watch it disappear totally or do something about it”.

Five years later, the festival has grown and flourished and young and old are embracing the ancient tradition once again. In recent years, Michael and Aileen distributed whitethorn bushes as part of the May Bush Planting Scheme, and they found homes in the ground in schools, villages, towns, crossroads and individual homes around the county.

This year the festival has linked in with Enniscorthy Castle for some public events while the first ever County Wexford May Bush Dance will take place in Ballindaggin on Saturday the April 30 or May Eve.

Last year, Covid meant that the paid couldn’t do any public events and instead the focused on primary schools, introducing a Schools May Bush Competition, which will continue again this year.

For more information on how to get involved, please contact Michael on 087 6470247 or folklore.ie@gmail.com or head over to the Wexford May Bush Festival Facebook page for more information.

“This is a ground-up festival and your actions are the festival,” Michael said. “So let’s make it a good one this year and as they say ‘Put up your May Bush and drive dull care away’.”