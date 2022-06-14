Wexford Maritime Festival to go ahead at a later date following outpouring of public support

FOLLOWING a groundswell of public support, the organisers of The Wexford Maritime Festival have opted against cancelling this year’s event, in favour of postponing for a couple of months.

Originally slated to take place on Wexford’s quayfront on July 2 and 3, those behind the festival took to social media to announce that the 2022 event had been cancelled due to spiralling costs. This led to an outpouring of disappointment and support and just a few hours later, the organisers were back online to inform the Wexford public that the festival would in fact be going ahead this year, albeit at the later date of September 3 and 4.

"I suppose we kind of ran out of time to get things sorted and to source funding and get our insurance etc in place for the initial date,” Festival Director Lorraine Galvin explained. “It was difficult to get things back up and running again after a couple of years without the festival due to Covid. It looked like we weren’t going to be able to have a festival this year, but we got such a huge positive reaction from people that we decided we’d go ahead with the September dates, which actually coincide with National Services weekend.

"We have some funding secured from a few different sources and we’re happy to be able to start planning the festival for September instead. If anyone else wants to get involved or contribute in any way, we’d urge them to get in touch with us via the Wexford Maritime Festival Facebook page.”

A major fundraiser for the local RNLI, Wexford Maritime Festival (originally the John Barry Maritime Festival) has been around since 2012 and has offered fun in the sun on Wexford’s quayfront with water and land based activities, air stunt shows, a food village and a chance to get up close and personal and find out more about the various voluntary and full-time rescue services with all manner of demonstrations.

Patrons of the festival will now be hoping that with the new September date, the festival will return stronger than ever ten years after the first one took place on the quay.