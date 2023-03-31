Wexford man who had television smashed over his head in violent assault spent months in hospital due to injuries

A man found smeared with the blood of his host in a Wexford Town house was guilty of assault causing harm.

That was the unanimous verdict of the Wexford Circuit Court jury in the case of John ‘Lips’ Katus.

Katus (49) told gardaí at the time of the incident that he was residing at the Ozanam House hostel in Thomas Street, Wexford. But his address was given in court paperwork as 65 Waterside Apartments, New Ross.

The court learned that Skeffington Street resident Ignatius Holmes had a television smashed over his head in June of 2019. He also sustained a broken leg during the assault which occurred in the sitting room of the terraced house at Number 22.

Holmes was conveyed from his home by ambulance and spent months in hospital being treated for his injuries. It was mentioned during the trial that the 66-year-old injured party no longer lives at the same address.

A second man involved in the attack pleaded guilty to a similar charge but Katus insisted he was not guilty.

The jury of eight women and four men was sworn in to hear the case presented by prosecution barrister Daniel Boland.

Holmes, who reached the witness box with the aid of a walking stick had imperfect recall of what happened to him. For instance, he stated while giving evidence that his assailants were men in their 20s, though Katus was in his mid-40s at the time and the co-accused was in his 50s.

He also said that he was brought directly to Waterford University Hospital, suggesting that Wexford General was closed to admissions at the time because of Covid.

However, the pandemic had not yet begun at the time and the jury was given reports from the doctors in Wexford which confirmed that this was in fact the first port of call.

The witness recalled that he spent much of the afternoon in question with a friend called Thomas O’Brien, looking at a James Bond film on television and drinking beer. Later, according to this version a woman arrived asking to use the toilet and it was she who opened the front door to several males.

He said he did not know who these men were before they began attacking him, saying they wanted money and drink.

“I’d say they were in their twenties or a bit younger,” said Holmes. “I had no chance to defend myself.”

He admitted he had received such a beating that afterwards he could not remember a lot of what happened. He could not recall telling gardaí who arrived at the scene that a man from Maudlintown had assaulted him. Holmes said he was left with a cut head and bruises all over, requiring a stay in hospital for months.

Evidence was also offered by Joanna Kelly from Enniscorthy who recalled being in Number 22 that day. She was drinking cider, she remembered, while Ignatius Holmes (whom she called Eensy) drank Dutch Gold.

The witness, who said she is aged nearly 50, stated she was asked by Eensy to open the door, admitting Katus and the co-accused.

They had brought their own drinks, she reckoned.

According to this version, it was quite late and O’Brien had left the house when things turned nasty, with the householder on the receiving end.

“He got an awful beating,” she said, adding that she was terrified, running upstairs.

She told how the last thing she saw as she left the room was the TV being cracked off the injured party’s head.

She accepted that she was “kinda intoxicated” and “fairly well on”, and that she had vodka as well as cider that night.

“I don’t really remember very much to be honest,” she said at one stage, acknowledging that she is an alcoholic.

Everyone in the house had been drinking that night, she said.

Quizzed by defence barrister Jordan Fletcher it emerged that she had a previous conviction for manslaughter and served four years for the offence.

She accepted that it was a mistake on her part not to ring the gardaí when Eensy was attacked.

Instead she went to sleep and was arrested when the gardaí arrived in the morning.

Evidence was heard from George’s Street resident Hugh Fagan who told how he was out early, around 6.30 a.m., on the morning of June 7, 2019

He planned to fly his drone but was approached by a man, who turned out to be the co-accused.

This man smelled of cider and he had blood on his hands, telling the witness that a guy had got an awful beating in a house on Skeffington Street.

Fagan rang the gardaí and the man walked off along a side street before officers arrived.

Garda Donal Donovan was next to testify, telling how he knocked on the door of the house that morning. It was opened by John Katus, who was intoxicated, with blood on his clothes and his shoes.

Ignatius Holmes was found seriously assaulted, with bruising to head and face, while there was blood on the floor around him.

The scene inside the house was also recalled by Garda Robert Nolan who thought at the time that the injured man was almost deceased.

His face was so bruised that he could not open his eyes and a flap of skin on his head peeled back, while there were patches of blood all over the room.

Holmes was capable of no more than gurgling at first but eventually he began to speak, telling Garda Nolan that the man from Maudlintown had hit him with his fist and a bottle.

The medical evidence given to the jury confirmed that the casualty had sustained a broken femur which required medical attention.

He had fractured facial bones too as well as the large laceration on his scalp, apparently caused by the television being dropped on his head.

A report from his GP suggested that Holmes’s overall level of health was poor and that he struggled with alcohol dependency.

Mr Fletcher said that the defence was not going to offer evidence but he suggested that the evidence of both Holmes and Ms Kelly was unreliable.

It took the jury just over 50 minutes to decide that the evidence was reliable enough to tell them that Katus was guilty of assault.

The case stands adjourned for sentencing at a later date, with the defendant allowed bail and told to sign on at New Ross garda station twice a week in the meantime.