Wexford man who had television smashed over his head in violent assault spent months in hospital due to injuries

Defendant was discovered with victim’s blood smeared over his hands and clothes

It took the jury just over 50 minutes to decide that the evidence was reliable enough. Expand

A man found smeared with the blood of his host in a Wexford Town house was guilty of assault causing harm.

That was the unanimous verdict of the Wexford Circuit Court jury in the case of John ‘Lips’ Katus.

Privacy