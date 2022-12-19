Wexford man survives being hit by truck on same stretch of road which claimed a pensioner's life 24 hours previously

LESS than 24 hours after a man was hit by a van and killed on the N25 near Killinick, Co Wexford, another man was lucky to escape with his life after being hit by a truck on the same stretch of road.

This incident saw emergency services once again speeding down the Rosslare Road, passing the scene of what had resulted in a fatality the previous day, before arriving to another incident of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle, this time just at the traffic calming in the next village of Tagoat.

It's understood that the man, aged in his late 50s, had been crossing the road when he was struck by a truck which was making its way to Rosslare Europort to catch a ferry. The National Ambulance Service tended to the man at the scene and gardaí were also in attendance.

The man was brought to Wexford General Hospital where his injuries were said to be non life-threatening and it is hoped that he will make a full recovery.

For those in the Emergency Services, the previous day’s scene where pensioner Frank Chambers (80s) lost his life on the same N25 road will still have been imprinted on their minds. He was struck by a van while crossing the main road to return home having been to the shop in Killinick village.

There has been some ongoing concerns in relation to incidents on the N25 between Wexford town and Rosslare Harbour, and they serve to strengthen calls to bring forward plans for the final addition of the M11 motorway from Oylegate to Rosslare Harbour.