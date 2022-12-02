Wexford man suffers serious injuries after being crushed by a runaway water tanker on steep hill

A man was rushed to hospital with “multiple injuries” on Thursday night after being crushed against a wall by a runaway water tanker believed to be carrying up to 300 litres of water.

It’s believed the man had been towing the water tanker up the steep Mulgannon Hill in Wexford, when it became unhitched as he travelled over one of the newly installed speed bumps there.

The man reportedly leapt from his vehicle and attempted to stop the tanker, but was instead crushed between the footpath and a stone wall which the runaway piece of machinery collided with.

With Wexford garda station just at the bottom of the road, gardaí were extremely quick to the scene shortly at around 9.15 p.m. and they covered the man and tended to him as best they could until the ambulance arrived. The road was completely blocked while paramedics worked on the man at the side of the road, before carefully lifting him into the back of the ambulance and rushing him to Wexford General Hospital.

The road was reopened at around 10 p.m. as gardaí sought to have the large water tanker removed from the footpath. The man involved, said to be from Wexford town, is expected to make a full recovery.