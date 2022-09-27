Wexford man on human rights observer mission to Palestine

A man from County Wexford is currently on a mission to the Middle East where he is working as a human rights observer with the Ecumenical Accompaniment Programme in Palestine and Israel (EAPPI).

A member of Edermine Rowing Club, Alsander Ó Broic, from Enniscorthy, left last week for the West Bank and will join observers from around the world to act as an international presence for peace in the region.

Alsander will live with Palestinian communities for three months while on his mission and his role will see him observing and reporting on human rights violations.

He will be accompanying Palestinians in their every day lives and linking in with Israeli peace activists who oppose the occupation of Palestine.

Commenting on his trip, Alsander said: “At a time when the Israeli occupation of Palestine is tightening and human rights violations are increasing, international support for peace is more important than ever.”

He is hoping he can bring the support of people from Enniscorthy and County Wexford, along with the wider population across Ireland, to those suffering human rights abuses. Alsander said that on his return to Ireland he will speak about his experiences in public meetings in Enniscorthy and throughout the country.

The EAPPI is an initiative of the World Council of Churches and aims to be a protective international presence for civilians living under occupation in Palestine.

It also aims to witness and report violations of international law and advocate for a peaceful settlement to the ongoing conflict. Alsander’s will be documenting his experiences along with other accompaniers at www.eyewitnessblogs.com over the coming weeks.

All of the Irish and British participants of the programme are trained and managed by the Quakers in Britain and more information about the EAPPI is also available at www.eyewitnessblogs.com