Wexford man John Jackman was a successful industrialist and a major employer

John and Janet Jackman with Fr Tom Dalton in front of the mosaic which John commissioned from Spain to mark his and Janet's 40th wedding anniversary.

Mr John Jackman of Cromwellsfort Avenue, Wexford and previously of Landscape House, Drinagh and Killisk, The Ballagh, who died recently, was a well-known former industrialist whose company John Jackman Engineering Ltd employed up to 350 people at the height of its success.

John (82) died in Wexford General Hospital on December 10 following a long illness. He is survived by Janet, his beloved wife of 60 years; his grown up children Patrick, Martin, Jonathan, Jane, Marianne and Ian; his brothers Nick and Paddy, sisters Mary and Joan; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren; son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Joanne and Lisa and his extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by his sister Stasia and brothers Charlie, Owen, Jimmy and Tom.

A son of the late Peter and Mary Jackman (nee Murphy), he was born in December 1939, weighing in at 13lbs and spent his first few years in Glynn with his parents and siblings Nick and Stasia.

When John was three, tragedy struck the family when his father was killed in a tragic accident at the age of 29 years and this led to a number of moves in his life including to Galbally where he lived with his grandparents and then back to live with his mother after she returned from a lengthy stay in hospital with TB. He attended school in Ballymurn.

His mother Mary later re-married and the family grew in size as her second husband had five children and the couple went on to have five more children together.

John began working in a hotel in Kilkenny at the age of 13 and later went to Dublin for employment before emigrating at 17 to Birmingham where his brother Nick and some of his step-brothers had gone for work.

His best friend throughout his life was his step brother Jimmy Healy. There was only two weeks in age between them and they were very close. Sadly, Jimmy died last October. They would both have celebrated their 83rd birthdays in December if they had lived.

John was gifted at working with steel. In Birmingham, he worked with Lucas, the makers of car headlights where he was an exemplary employee and attended night school to study welding and engineering.

His natural leadership led to him starting his own steel fabrication business in Birmingham where he also met his wife Janet, whose family came from North Wales. She was attending college and working in Dunlop, where her father was an engineer, when John arrived to carry out a steel contract.

She recalled “this gorgeous fella with beautiful hazel eyes and strong arms” coming in one day. He asked her out and she turned him down a few times before eventually agreeing to go to the cinema with him to see “A Kind of Loving”.

On their second date, he brought her to the Fr Murphy Club where he impressed her by getting up to sing. John had a beautiful singing voice and spontaneously broke into song most days , up to a short time before his death. He loved the old Irish songs that he learned as a child.

The couple were married in Birmingham in June, 1965 and shortly afterwards their eldest sons Pat and Martin were born. John was a man of strong Catholic faith and Janet, a former member of the Church of England converted to Catholicism in a ceremony in Birmingham.

John returned to Ireland with his family in 1970 to establish Jackman Engineering in the old Rope Walk Yard in King Street before building a new factory in Whitemill Industrial Estate, moving to a new unit in Ardcavan as the company grew even bigger, with the motivation of creating employment for Wexford people. His brother Nick and others who worked with him in Birmingham also returned to work in the business.

Jackman Engineering was a major employer in Wexford town, exporting steel products to Europe, the USA, Australia and even Papua New Guinea.

When it closed many years later in 1987, it was a big blow to John and his family who had invested everything in the company and were left with nothing. As a strong self-made man who had achieved so much, the closure hit him hard because he couldn’t use his strength to work his way out of it.

The family later showed their resilient enterprising spirit by taking over the former Ambassador Supermarket and service station where Apple Green in Drinagh is now located and John established Formed Wire, making hangers in a small factory at the rear of the business.

John’s dedication to his religion saw him become a Knight of Columbanus, a Knight of St Gregory and a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre and he also received a Papal Knighthood in recognition of his contribution to the church.

He loved fishing and hunting rabbits and pheasants on the north and south slobs in Wexford and on land around Killisk in the Ballagh. He enjoyed watching rugby and was a staunch fan of Wexford GAA and Oulart/The Ballagh, attending matches in Wexford Park as often as he could and was heartbroken when mobility became more difficult as his health began to fail shortly before the start of Covid.

He and Janet shared a love of gardening and he showed exceptional skill at pruning. Despite looking haphazard, flowers and plants bloomed under his care.

John loved information and was an avid reader of newspapers. He was possessed of a sharp wit and a mischievous sense of humour which he often masked with a straight face.

His funeral mass in Rowe Street Church, Wexford was celebrated by Fr James Cullen whose parents knew John well and he was buried in Galbally graveyard where he had commissioned a mosaic arch of John the Baptist for over the door of the nearby church from the University of Malaga in Spain to mark the 40th anniversary of his marriage to Janet.

During the construction of Galbally Church, the stone was provided by Jackman Quarry, run by his ancestors while the original steeple on Clonard Church in Wexford was made by Jackman Engineering.

In a eulogy during the Mass, his daughter Jane described John and Janet as two very different people whose love for each other had seen them through 60 years together, six children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and it was lovely to see them still flirting together at the age of 80.

She said John was a proud Catholic who did charitable works with the Knights of Columbanus for many years and received several accolades. He had medals, uniforms and even swords but to his own amusement as a Papal Knight, he would have been allowed to ride his horse into the Vatican and drink at the Cardinal’s Bar.

He helped to set up Curracloe football team, organised horseshoe competitions which featured on Nationwide on RTE television in 1971 and was the first person to write down the rules in a book.

Jane said her dad loved music and singing. He had a repertoire of over 300 songs and no matter what the occasion, he wanted the sing-song. “He particularly loved Don Williams and Johnny Cash and he had this immense musical memory which led to my mother recording and cataloguing hundreds of his songs over the last couple of years during lockdown as he sang and hummed away at home. “

For Christmas 2021, his eldest son Pat, a sound engineer who sang in Rowe Street Choir during his funeral Mass, made a complete album of John’s singing, with his dad specifying that the last song was for Janet after he passed away.

Jane recalled his love of fishing and shooting. “He won several trophies for clag pigeon shooting and spent many a happy day on the South Slob near our home with Johnny.”

John was her confidante with whom she consulted on every major decision in her life and she and others in the family would miss his words of wisdom.

“Thanks for being a lovely dad. Those who met you loved you. You loved people deeply and were deeply loved. You were a gentleman”, she said.