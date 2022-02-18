A Wexford man has had a miraculous escape after a huge tree came down on top of his van in strong winds during Storm Eunice.

The local man, aged in his 40s, was driving the winding rural road near Sleedagh Farm outside of Murrintown when a gust of wind brought a huge oak tree crashing down on top of him. Thankfully, the tree struck more on the passenger side of the vehicle, meaning the man miraculously escaped with his life.

The National Ambulance Service, the Fire Service and gardaí rushed to the man’s aid in challenging conditions and he was extricated from the vehicle and brought to Wexford General Hospital, where his injuries are described as non-life threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Co Wexford has been battered by strong winds over the course of the morning and the ESB are scrambling to restore power to thousands of homes across the county. There have been numerous reports of trees and electricity poles down, including in the middle of Wexford town, and the public are being urged to exercise extreme caution while travelling on the roads until the storm blows itself out.