Wexford man Ger Jones is laid to rest following Cork road accident which claimed his life – ‘He was like everybody’s Dad and Granddad’

The funeral of the late Ger Jones arriving outside the grounds of North End United FC. Pic: Jim Campbell

Members of North End United and the Wexford branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society gave a round of applause during a guard of honour at the funeral of the late Ger Jones. Pic: Jim Campbell

Members of North End United and the Wexford branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society performed a guard of honour at the funeral of the late Ger Jones. Pic: Jim Campbell

THE funeral took place in Wexford on Wednesday afternoon of the late Ger Jones, who was sadly killed after he was struck by a car in Midleton, Co Cork, last week.

Aged in his 60s, Ger was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and was an absolute stalwart of the soccer community in Wexford, all of whom rallied around his heartbroken family following the shock of his untimely passing.

A lone piper met the funeral cortege at the gates of Clonard Church. The hearse was flanked by friends wearing the sky blue of North End Football Club - a club of which he had been a founding member, as well as his colleagues from the Irish Soccer Referees Society.

It was fitting that en route to the church from the funeral home, the hearse carrying Ger's coffin paused outside of North End’s ground and a spontaneous round of applause broke out for a stalwart and a true legend of the club.

Ger was incredibly well-known in soccer circles around the county, having served as a referee for many years. At pitches across the county, a minutes silence was impeccably observed in his memory, including at Wexford FC’s home win against Athlone on Friday night.

The presence of so many beloved friends will have come as some small comfort to Ger’s heartbroken family, still reeling from his sudden loss. His loving wife Caroline, his daughters Leah and Hailey and his beloved grandchildren Harley, Rylee, Nyah and Nika.

Bravely addressing a packed congregation, Ger’s daughters reflected that he was “a very popular and well-loved man; a man who touched the hearts of many, young and old”.

"Our Dad had a great love for life,” Leah reflected. “He had many, many friends. He opened his heart and his home to everybody he knew. He was everybody’s granddad and everybody’s dad. Everybody loved him.”

"Dad was our life and we were his," she said. “As he always said, he wouldn’t change us for the world. Once Mam and ourselves were happy, he was happy too.”

Speaking of Ger’s heartbroken wife Caroline, Leah noted that her late father was “the best husband to my Mam. They had a kind of old fashioned love. A love I’m not sure exists any more, but they made it look so easy. 32 years married and 7 years dating before that. It was love at first sight, an endless love. And as his daughters, we couldn’t have wished for a better Dad. He loved us both unconditionally.”

A social character, full of fun with a huge circle of friends, it was noted that Ger loved nothing more than holding for in his local, The Mayflower (or Culleton’s as it's now known). He loved nothing more than spinning yarns and was a larger than life character.

Above all, family was everything to him though. His grandchildren gave him a major new lease of life and he cherished every moment spent with them.

"He was the proudest Granddad,” Leah said. “Every Friday after a trip to his local, he would come home and bring the boys into the kitchen for their famous ‘man talk’, which consisted of planning the work they were going to do the next day, after they made their famous scrambled egg breakfast.”

It was noted that Ger seemed to fit in wherever he went and tended to pick up lifelong friends along the way. This extended to his work in ABS Pumps, Dara Linn, Allied Training and most recently, the Jameson Distillery in Midleton where he was said to have “gained a second family” in the year and a half he worked there.

Ger loved a pint, a game of pool, soccer – most specifically North End – and his refereeing. He was described as “a proud Wexford man who always loved to wear the purple and gold and of course Irish to the core.”

"My Dad never feared death,” Leah said. “He’d always say ‘when it’s time to go, it’s time to go’. Now our boys have told us that Granddad is happy in heaven. They reckon they've seen Graddad shining as the brightest star in the sky the other night, right next to another star who they informed us was Granddad’s best friend Mick Harpur. Surprise, surprise, they were shining over The Mayflower!”

Following a brave and touching tribute to their father, Ger’s daughters concluded by saying:

"For now, it's not goodbye Dad. It’s see you later. We promise we’ll make you proud.”

Speaking during a poignant ceremony, Fr Barry Larkin noted the sudden nature of Ger’s passing. Along with a family photo and a North End jersey, a snooker cue was one of the symbols of Ger’s life brought to the altar. It was noted that he had been out for a few frames of snooker on Thursday night when tragedy struck and he was hit by a car in Midleton.

"I’m told that Ger was looking forward to going to England to celebrate his brother’s 70th birthday,” Fr Larkin said. “At the end of the month, he and Caroline were due to take a break away to Lisbon. So many plans. It’s important to remember that life is fickle. Live and cherish every single moment.”

Following a moving ceremony, Ger’s remains were taken to Crosstown Cemetery for burial.

Ger was the beloved husband of Caroline; loving father of Leah and Hailey; brother to John, Nicky and Tommy, and loving grandfather to Harley, Rylee, Nyah and Nika.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.