Wexford man David Maloney commended by RNLI for life-saving rescue of woman from stricken yacht in Rosslare

FORMER Rosslare RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager David Maloney was awarded a special commendation from the Operations Director of the RNLI for saving the life of a woman trapped in a cabin on board a yacht which had been dashed on the rocks in the harbour.

The rescue took place in the early hours of September 14, 2016. A strong north-west gale posed some difficulty for a small yacht owned and crewed by a Swedish couple who were making their way into Rosslare Harbour.

On arrival, the vessel’s engine stalled and the yacht was blown onto the rock armour where it was being pummelled by waves. A call for help went out and Rosslare lifeboat was launched, however, due to the location of the stricken vessel, the lifeboat couldn’t reach it from the water.

RNLI volunteer Jamie Ryan arrived at the scene along with David, then Lifeboat Operations Manager for Rosslare RNLI, and they came across a man standing on the quay wall, clearly in shock. When they went to sympathise with him on what they thought to be the loss of his vessel, they discovered that his partner was still on board.

With time ticking on and the yacht being broken up by the large waves, Jamie suggested the option of using a rope around David’s waist to reach the woman, but they quickly realised there would be no time. The woman was at immediate risk of being pulled out to sea and lost.

Using his years of experience, David manoeuvred across the rocks and into the cabin of the yacht. Once there he took hold of the woman and pulled her out of the cabin and up to the safety of the quay wall.

Modest by nature, David never sought recognition for his actions that night, but the station put him forward for the commendation during a recent Coast Review visit by the RNLI.

David was presented with his commendation by Operations Director John Payne who acknowledged his bravery that night and the fact that it saved a life.

Having succeeded David as Rosslare RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Jamie Ryan, who witnessed his colleague’s bravery in real time, said: “We are delighted that David has been officially recognised by the RNLI for his incredibly brave action that night five years ago, which saved a life.

"It was a split-second decision but one that was made with years of experience and knowledge of lifesaving behind it. It could have easily been a tragedy and I’m sure was a traumatic experience for the couple.

"David embodies the best of our lifesaving ethos and we are very proud of him and his role at our station.”