Wexford man charged with making threats to kill in Enniscorthy after dog attack

A man has been charged with two counts of threatening to kill or cause serious harm after an incident which left a 9-year-old boy with serious injuries after he was attacked by a pitbull in Enniscorthy on Sunday.

Niall Byrne, with an address in Enniscorthy, and who is originally from Carnew, in Co Wicklow, appeared before Judge Gerard Furlong at a special sitting of Gorey District Court at 6.25 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30.

He was charged with two counts of threatening to kill or cause serious harm at an address in Forgelands, Milehouse, Enniscorthy, earlier this week.

He was further charged with a number of road traffic related offences including driving without insurance and dangerous driving at Bunclody Road, Ferns, on November 4, this year.

Byrne was represented in court by solicitor, Lana Doherty. Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Garda Keith Arnold, from Enniscorthy Garda Station, who said he arrested Byrne at 19 Forgelands, Enniscorthy at 9.55 a.m. on November 29.

Garda Arnold said the accused was brought to Enniscorthy Garda Station and he gave a reply to only one of the charges when cautioned where he denied threatening anyone.

Garda Arnold applied for a remand in custody and Ms Doherty said her client was consenting to that.

She said the defendant was not working and applied for two separate legal aid assignments in respect of the road traffic matters and the threatening to kill or cause serious harm charges.

Ms Doherty also asked Judge Furlong to request the Governor of Cloverhill Prison to grant a request from her client to be kept in 23 hour lock-up for his own safety.

Judge Furlong then remanded the defendant in custody to appear before Wexford District Court via video link on December 5.

Judge Furlong said he had no control over whether or not the request for 23 hour lockdown would be granted by the Governor but said he would request the Governor to note the defendant’s request.