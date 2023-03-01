Wexford man can ‘be the dad he wants to be’ after life-saving kidney transplant

After years of hospital appointments, grappling with home dialysis and two kidney transplants, Ken Reddin returned to the Hungry Bear cafe on Friday feeling like a new man.

For the 48-year-old, who owns the cafe with his wife Louise, returning to work was made possible thanks to someone he will never meet.

Having been diagnosed with kidney failure early on in life, Ken was always aware that he would have to grapple with the resulting health issues at some stage. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that he began to truly feel the effects of his condition.

“Kidney disease is one of those things someone could be quite unwell with but to look at them, you would think they were fine. It is not until you’re at about 25 per cent kidney function that you realise there is something wrong. I was diagnosed early on so I always knew it was something around the corner. I didn’t expect a transplant but that’s what happened. In 2019, I was brought to the hospital’s low-clearance clinic, which is for people whose kidney function has dropped so much they need to be monitored more. It was then that they started talking about transplants and dialysis,” explained Ken, who lives in Ballythomas.

"Like anything, you just get on it with it. I’m a practical person so I just thought this is another part of my life now.”

As he awaited word on a kidney transplant, Ken opted to administer his own dialysis treatment at home. While acknowledging that this isn’t feasible for everyone in his position, he was keen to spend as little time as possible apart from his wife and two young sons.

"While it is an absolute pain in the arse, it is very manageable. It isn’t for everyone but I was happy to do it at home because it meant I wouldn’t be away from home.”

Last year, Ken received one of the greatest gifts imaginable from his sister-in-law Maria, who put herself forward as a kidney donor. The surgery was initially set for August, a date that was later pushed back as Maria was ill at the time. By the time the December appointment rolled around, the pair were excited to get into Beaumont Hospital for the surgery.

"We were very excited about it, though we were probably a bit naïve going into it. Obviously neither of us had ever had a kidney operation before,” explained Ken. “Unfortunately, it had to be taken out three days after the surgery because it clotted. Generally, the donor is in a lot more pain than the recipient after the surgery but I was experiencing a lot of pain and side effects of kidney failure afterwards so they checked it out. It went from an exploratory surgery to a life-saving surgery when they figured out what was wrong. The kidney was taken out on my birthday.”

Ken spent four days in ICU and said that he didn’t realise until afterwards just how sick he was.

“My wife Louise was allowed in and they don’t usually allow visitors there. I was very sick.”

After pulling through a tense and challenging few days, Ken was brought back to the ward, feeling slightly better physically but disappointed about the outcome.

“I was more disappointed for Maria than myself. I still am. She had gone through so much to give me a kidney only for it to fail. There is only about a two per cent chance of this happening but somebody has to be part of that two per cent and it was me.”

Once someone has had a failed living donor transplant, they are placed on the emergency transplant list to await a kidney from a deceased donor and this is what happened for Ken.

"That can happen very quickly. For me, it happened after Christmas. I got a phone call on Thursday to say I’ll go on the list and two weeks later, I got surgery in Beaumont. Between the first and second, I was on hemodialysis, going to Vincent’s three days a week. Basically, it takes the whole day. It is very, very tough on the person and the family. I take my hat off to anyone who does it long-term,” said Ken. “The second one was matched with me and it went very well. I woke up feeling amazing. It was a completely different experience to the first time. I was wide awake after the surgery. I wanted to go home after two days but they kept me for five.”

Ken spent the time since the surgery resting at home and last Friday, he was delighted to be able to return to work in the Hungry Bear for the first time in three months. However, he is easing back into things slowly, conscious that his body is still delicate. For the time being, he will be working for three days a week, a schedule he hopes to build up over time.

"Your first year is crucial. You’re constantly in rejection. I’m on anti-rejection medication and a few other bits like steroids. You’re on that for life but the quantity changes as your body gets used to having a foreign object in it,” he explained. “Transplants aren’t a cure, they’re just a treatment. It’s about managing your new kidney and looking after it. For the next while, I am not going into public spaces, and when I am in work, I will wear a mask all the time. I won’t be going abroad this year. Your first three months is when they really monitor you. I am in Vincent’s once a week, and checking my blood pressure and weight every day. It is very well-monitored and there is always someone on the phone if I need them.”

As he reflects on his experience, Ken is brimming with gratitude for the opportunities provided to him by Maria and his other donor and is keen to stress the importance of organ donation.

"Organ donation is completely life-changing for people. I think one donor can save nine lives. My donor obviously gave another person a kidney so there were two of us having life-changing operations that same day. I believe he is doing very well,” he said. “The Human Tissue Bill hasn’t passed yet so it is still really important for people to opt to be organ and blood donors.”

Ken now feels like a different person to the one he was last year and is looking forward to embracing all that life has to offer, from his work at the Hungry Bear to time with his beloved family.

"The difference in how I feel is amazing. Last summer, I would fall asleep four or five times a day. I was constantly nauseous, I had headaches and obviously, I had to do dialysis,” he said. “When I asked a doctor before how I would know my kidneys are failing, they said imagine you have a winning lottery ticket in your pocket and you’re too tired to get up and do anything about it. That is exactly what it was. It is unbelievable what fatigue is after an organ failing. It is not normal tiredness. If I went into work, I couldn’t function after that. I wasn’t able to do anything. I had lost about two stone in weight. Now there are no naps, there’s no nausea. I can be the dad I want to be to the kids. Hopefully, it will keep going like that.”