Wexford man can ‘be the dad he wants to be’ after life-saving kidney transplant

Ken Reddin who received two kidney transplants in the space of two months returned to work in Gorey last week

Ken with his children Oisin and Kerry. Expand

Ken with his children Oisin and Kerry.

Amy Lewis

After years of hospital appointments, grappling with home dialysis and two kidney transplants, Ken Reddin returned to the Hungry Bear cafe on Friday feeling like a new man.

For the 48-year-old, who owns the cafe with his wife Louise, returning to work was made possible thanks to someone he will never meet.

