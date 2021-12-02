Wexford

Wexford man arrested in Liverpool on suspicion of grooming a child after ‘sting’ operation by online group

The man was arrested by Merseyside Police on suspicion of grooming on Monday night. Expand

The man was arrested by Merseyside Police on suspicion of grooming on Monday night.

Padraig Byrne

A 40-year-old Wexford man was arrested by Merseyside Police in Liverpool on Monday night, on suspicion of grooming a child online. The man from the Wexford district, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was the target of a “sting” operation by an anonymous group aimed at tracking down online predators.

The man, believed to be involved in sport in County Wexford, was confronted outside a pub on Ranelagh Street in Liverpool City Centre by members of a UK-based group, who claim they undertake to “secretly tackle online predators” by setting up stings online, purporting to be young girls and luring alleged predators into meetings, at which point they confront them with evidence and hand them over to the authorities.

