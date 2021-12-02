Wexford man arrested in Liverpool on suspicion of grooming a child after ‘sting’ operation by online group

A 40-year-old Wexford man was arrested by Merseyside Police in Liverpool on Monday night, on suspicion of grooming a child online. The man from the Wexford district, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was the target of a “sting” operation by an anonymous group aimed at tracking down online predators.

The man, believed to be involved in sport in County Wexford, was confronted outside a pub on Ranelagh Street in Liverpool City Centre by members of a UK-based group, who claim they undertake to “secretly tackle online predators” by setting up stings online, purporting to be young girls and luring alleged predators into meetings, at which point they confront them with evidence and hand them over to the authorities.

In a Facebook live video, the group confronted the Wexford man outside the busy pub, while revellers milled around. An uncomfortable watch, in it the man appears to concede that he had been messaging what he believed to be a 12-year-old girl for some time.

The representatives from the group read extracts from the online chat to the man, alleging that he had sent explicit photos from his account to the child’s account, had talked to her about getting her period and had told the girl that he was her “boyfriend” while requesting explicit pictures in return. The chat between the two accounts is understood to have gone on for “quite some time” with the group describing some of the messages and indecent images sent from the Wexford man’s account as “stomach churning”.

Representatives from the group had been tracking the man online for some time and when they found out he was in Liverpool, several members from all over the North of England swooped on his city centre location.

"It’s ridiculous, it was stupid and there’s no excuse,” the man said when confronted. “I’ve no excuse. It shouldn’t have happened.”

As the video continues, the man's friends, who had travelled over to Liverpool with him, emerge from the pub. One asks what right the group had to detain the accused, someone he says he’s known “all his life”. Despite the insistence of those who had tracked him down, the man declined to explain to his friends what he was accused of on camera.

Noting the man is a Liverpool fan, one of the local members of the group was determined that the Wexford man wouldn’t return to a match again. “I’m going to share this with all my Kopite mates and to all the pages, so if your face ever gets seen around Anfield again, or around Liverpool again...”

At the end of the Facebook live video, the police arrive to arrest the man. In a statement, Merseyside Police said that: “We can confirm that officers have arrested a man on suspicion of grooming following a report in Liverpool City Centre on Monday, November 29.

“At around 7:10 p.m. officers attended an incident on Ranelagh Street and arrested a 40-year-old man from County Wexford in Ireland on suspicion of grooming a girl under 13. He has been released pending further enquiries.”