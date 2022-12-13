Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 4°C Dublin

Wexford man (91) has lucky escape after gas explosion destroys his home – ‘Daddy’s house is gone’

Both the man and his son escape from the Ferns house

The house was severely damaged n the explosion. Expand

Close

The house was severely damaged n the explosion.

The house was severely damaged n the explosion.

The house was severely damaged n the explosion.

enniscorthyguardian

An explosion caused by a gas leak has destroyed the home of a Wexford pensioner.

91-year-old John Kearns was in his home in Clone, Ferns, Co Wexford with his son Andrew when the disaster struck in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Andrew was lighting a stove in the kitchen when the explosion occurred, destroying the roof of the house and blowing through the windows of the kitchen. Andrew and John managed to escape the blaze and were quickly taken to Wexford General Hospital where it is understood that the pair are being treated for shock and burns but are in a stable condition.

Speaking outside John’s house after the incident, John's daughter Mary Brennan Kearns said that the family are in severe shock.

"There are guards, fire brigades, ambulances here. The whole house is gone. Daddy’s house is gone,” said Mary. “I’m shaking.”

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

“Thank God my brother was here when it happened.”

Privacy