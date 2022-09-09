Wexford

Padraig Byrne

EMERGENCY Services rushed to the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision at the entrance of Johnstown Castle this morning (Friday).

The vehicle involved reportedly struck the wall at the entrance to Johnstown Castle and gardaí, the fire service and the National Ambulance rushed to the scene. 

The fire service worked at the scene to free the driver, a man in his 40s from south Wexford, from the wreckage and he was subsequently brought to Wexford General Hospital for treatment. 

His injuries are understood to have been relatively minor and it’s expected he will make a full recovery.

The road was closed off for a period while a garda technical examination of the scene was carried out.

