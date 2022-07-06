Wexford makes it to Croke Park as lifeboat crews raise water safety awareness

3 July 2022; Volunteer Lifeboat crew from around Ireland promote the RNLI’s drowning prevention partnership with the GAA on the pitch at Croke Park during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final between Limerick and Galway. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

3 July 2022; Volunteer Lifeboat crew from around Ireland promote the RNLI’s drowning prevention partnership with the GAA on the pitch at Croke Park during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final between Limerick and Galway. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

3 July 2022; Volunteer Lifeboat crew from around Ireland promote the RNLI’s drowning prevention partnership with the GAA on the pitch at Croke Park during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final between Limerick and Galway. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

The hurlers may not have made it to Croke Park last weekend for the All-Ireland semi-finals but Wexford was still well represented in the form of RNLI volunteers Fethard and Kilmore Quay. Lifeboat crew members took to the pitch prior to the Limerick Galway game on Sunday to promote the RNLI’s partnership with the GAA on water safety.

In front of more than 50,000 supporters and and a national television audience, RNLI volunteers, dressed in their full kit, unfurled a giant flag showing Kilmore Quay RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat in action. Volunteer lifeboat crew members, uncle and nephew, Declan and Dean Roche represented Kilmore Quay, with brothers Eoin and Diarmaid Bird travelling from Fethard RNLI.

Alongside this activity, pitch-side interviews were done by Red Bay RNLI Coxswain Paddy McLaughlin, Antrim hurler Neil McManus, and the RNLI’s Head of Water Safety Gareth Morrison, who all shared water safety advice and highlighted the importance of the work of the partnership. Flanking the tunnel where the players came onto the pitch were RNLI volunteers Damien Payne from Dun Laoghaire and Jen Harris from Howth, who also stood alongside the team captains for the coin toss ahead of the match.

It was a particularly special day for the Wexford crew members as the lifeboat chosen to adorn the giant flag, which measured 24 metres by 24 metres, was of Kilmore Quay’s all weather Tamar class lifeboat Killarney. The image was kept as a surprise from the lifeboat crew until just before the event.

Speaking about the day, Kilmore Quay RNLI volunteer Declan Roche said, ‘It was an honour to be let go out on the pitch at Croke Park on match day, to raise awareness of the RNLI’s water safety partnership with the GAA. It’s a wonderful stage to have for a very important message. It was also particularly special for those of us who travelled from Wexford, to unfurl a flag with our station’s lifeboat on it while surrounded by our colleagues. Lifeboat crew are there if they are needed but learning about water safety, could save a life before something serious happens. Knowing what to do in an emergency could buy you those vital extra minutes.’

Adding his support, Fethard RNLI lifeboat crewmember Eoin Bird said, ‘I’d encourage any GAA club or organisation to get in touch with their nearest lifeboat station and get a water safety talk set up. From knowing what do when you get into trouble, to what equipment you need for the activity you are taking part in, every bit of advice could save a life.’

The RNLI and GAA water safety partnership was established in 2017 to raise awareness of drowning prevention and to educate communities on how to stay safe in and around the water. The partnership is part of the GAA Healthy Clubs’ programme and has seen RNLI lifeboat crew visiting GAA clubs around Ireland to deliver water safety talks to all age groups. Within a 10km radius of the 46 RNLI Lifeboat Stations on the island of Ireland, there are 333 GAA clubs. From the first year of the partnership, the GAA have invited the RNLI to Croke Park for an All-Ireland Semi-Final, where the charity has reached new audiences that may someday save a life themselves with water safety advice.