Wexford jobs in danger if VAT rate rises, warns TD

Pubs, cafés, and restaurants face an uncertain future if the 9 per cent VAT rate for hospitality and tourism is hiked up to 13.5 per cent, a Wexford TD has warned.

Government must maintain the 9 per cent VAT rate as rural tourism is facing “a perfect storm”, according to Independent Deputy Verona Murphy.

Ms Murphy said the adverse weather and accommodation issues “are affecting many tourism related activities within the county this summer.”

“We are seeing and will continue to see disruption to the tourist sector, particularly for things like activity centres, places of interest, and other ancillary services which are sustained by the influx of tourists.

“When all available hotel and holiday accommodation is being used in a tourist area to host our Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers, then it’s inevitable that there are fewer accommodation places available for tourists.

“Tourism is the life blood of many County Wexford Communities and many other communities across the country.”

Ms Murphy said “fewer accommodation places available for tourists means fewer customers for the other tourist-related businesses in those areas. For every euro spent on accommodation, there is a further €3 spent in the local economy. One such businessman reported to me that their business is down 60 per cent on last year, which was a year already significantly down on previous ones.”

Deputy Murphy concluded: “The government’s lack of a sustainable plan when it comes to the accommodation of asylum seekers is having a knock-on effect on these types of industries. This is not the fault of those people being accommodated by the government.

“The fault lies with the government’s approach to the issue. Those in the tourism sector must be supported. The retention of the 9 per cent VAT rate is just one measure that is essential for the very survival of many businesses this year and the years ahead. The 9 per cent VAT rate has proven to be the right rate of VAT when compared to our European competitors and must be maintained. It’s not rocket science, it’s common sense”

Ferns publican Tom Dunbar is a member of the Vintner’s Federation of Ireland (VFI) national executive. The VAT rate for accommodation should be ‘decoupled’ from food and drink as the prices for accommodation, particularly in the Dublin area, have skyrocketed, he said.

Small cafés and small pubs have enough to deal with high energy prices, and costs for food. “It’s difficult enough now without another rise,” he said. Further costs could close many smaller businesses.

Mr Dunbar said he is “hopeful rather than being optimistic” that the current 9 per cent rate will be retained.

Due to the prices being charged for accommodation in Dublin, it’s difficult to argue that a change in the VAT rate will make any difference to the hotel sector, he said. However, “it will make a huge difference to the smaller pubs and cafés.”

“The summer was bad enough. The weather has been disastrous for the past few weeks.” If the 9 per cent rate was increased, it would be disastrous for the local economy in north Wexford, he said.

“It would be disastrous for certain businesses. It’s an added cost. Eating out at the moment is quite expensive. It’s going to be more expensive. It will put people off, if they were eating out once a week, now they would go once a month.”

Mr Dunbar said it could be “the straw that breaks the camel’s back” for smaller businesses. “It’s all thing adding up: energy, the price of everything, and on top of that, this as well. It would be most unhelpful.”

The CEO of County Wexford Chamber wrote to Minister Michael McGrath earlier this year seeking the continuance of the reduced VAT rate for the hospitality sector.

"County Wexford Chamber believes that trading conditions have not sufficiently improved to the point where this temporary reduction could be reversed. If anything, we believe that the situation is probably more difficult than before,” said a spokesperson.

“For example, input costs for restaurants are so much higher than pre-covid. This not only pertains to well publicised costs such as energy, but also all other inputs including meat, fish, chicken, vegetables as suppliers are forced to pass on their rising costs.

“The margins for many of our members in these sectors are very tight, so much so that an increase in costs such as VAT, where there is no scope for negotiation, is enough to render many of those businesses unviable and no doubt represents a greater threat to the overall economic wellbeing of our county.

“We believe that this is a much more complex issue than often represented. Something that requires more time and an in-depth study involving all stakeholders to gain better understanding which should lead to alternative solutions that balance sectoral and regional needs and therefore support vibrant local economies across the country. Meanwhile, it is vitally important that the 9% rate should be maintained until that work is complete,” she added.