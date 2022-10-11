As the cost of living crisis continues apace and people search for ways to save money a new study has revealed that Wexford is the fourth best county in Ireland to run an electric vehicle (EV). By analysing the number of car charging stations, electric vehicle dealerships, and the costs of petrol and diesel in each area, Chill Insurance created a list of the counties best suited for electric vehicle owners.

"As fuel prices continue to rise, as will the potential savings for switching to an EV,” said Ian O’Reilly of Chill Insurance. “Taking into account the average petrol prices in each county in comparison to the average electric vehicle charging cost, we discovered the counties which could save the most money.”

The survey found that Carlow is the best county in Ireland in which to own an EV, with Westmeath, Louth, Wexford and Waterford rounding out the top five. There are currently 59 EV charging stations across Wexford which translates to 3.6 stations per 10,000 of population and the second highest in the county. In addition, there are 21 dealerships which sell electric vehicles. Meanwhile the average cost of petrol and diesel in the county stands at 194.4 cents per litre at the time of writing.

In comparison Carlow has 19 charging stations (3.1 per 10,000 population), 11 EV dealerships and an average fuel price of 187.9 cents per litre. As the county with the highest fuel prices Dublin was named the county where drivers could save the most money, long-term, by purchasing an EV. The Irish Government has stated that by 2030 there will be nearly one million electric cars on our roads.