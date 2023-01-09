Wexford house prices to rise by a further 5 per cent in 2023

House prices in Wexford are set to continue to rise in 2023 with a survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance (REA) predicting prices will go up by a further 5 per cent this year. The survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, offering an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

Three-bed semi-detached homes in Wexford now cost an average of €250,000, up 10 per cent on the December 2021 average of €227,500, the REA Average House Price Index shows. Across the county in the last quarter prices in Wexford town rose 2.2% to €235,000 and in Gorey prices were stable at €265,000.

The average time taken to sell a house in Gorey was five weeks, and four weeks in Wexford town. The actual selling price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by just 0.36 per cent over the past three months to €291,667 – representing an annual increase for 2022 of 8 per cent.

First time buyers made up 20 per cent of the market in Q4 2022, with 27 per cent of sales coming from outside the county.

“Not unlike most years, there is always uncertainty with how property prices are expected to perform,” said Winston Halnon of Halnon Humphreys Gorey. “There are always outside factors that may or may not have an influence on where we see prices going.

“Outside factors such as energy prices, war in the Ukraine and the global economy all have a bearing in some way. However, the underlying factors in the property market are still there – we don’t have enough supply – either to rent or to sell. New homes are very slow to come on the market and this is likely to only get slower.

“Interest rates are increasing and are due to increase further – however, recently there has been talk that the rates may not increase as much as first thought. The new lending rules due to come into effect in January are also likely to impact prices.”

Predicting 2023 will be a “steady year with marginal increases”, Mr Halnon said energy efficiency will play a big role in sales in the coming 12 months with lower running costs of huge importance to buyers.

“A huge factor in the sale and purchase of any property will be energy efficiency – not just for lower running costs but also the likelihood of lower finance costs for buyers.”

REA agents throughout the country expect prices to rise by just under 3 per cent nationwide on average in the next 12 months. The majority of REA members feel that the scheduled changes to the Planning Acts will have little effect on market supply in 2023, due to the time lag between legislation and enactment.