Wexford house prices rise 8 per cent in first six months of 2021

House prices in the county have risen by 8 per cent in the first six months of 2021. Stock image

The price of a three-bedroom home in Co Wexford has risen by almost 8 per cent in the first half of 2021. With remote working gaining popularity many buyers are opting to relocate to Wexford and, in particular, its coastal areas. As a result house prices are being driven up, with the price of two-bedroom homes rising by 6.25 per cent in the same period and four beds increasing by 3 per cent. These figures have been released by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) and its Chief Executive, Pat Davitt, says that while remote working has been an “influential factor” in the increase there are other issues to consider.

“The main driver of increasing prices is the lack of supply of homes to meet current and pent-up demand. And that is why predictions by economists and others of house price drops during the pandemic have not materialised, forecasts IPAV called into question at the time,” he said.

Welcoming the Government’s new Housing for All plan, which has seen it commit to investing €4 billion per year to build 300,000 homes over the next nine years, Mr Davitt said current price increases would “not be sustainable” until more stock comes on stream to meet supply.

“As things stand currently those on average wages have difficulty in securing a mortgage at a time when rental levels are outstripping mortgage repayments, substantially so in many areas of the country,” he said.

Mr Davitt said the price of a home is critical to the future financial security and wealth of our younger population. “While still ahead of the euro area norm we currently have historically low interest rates. The recent introduction of 20 and 30-year fixed interest rate mortgages is a first for Ireland and enables purchasers to have security knowing exactly what their future financial outlay will be. This is a major contrast with the past where interest rates were frequently subject to increases, sometimes significant increases.”

Overall IPAV’s study found double digit growth for 3-bedroom homes in Waterford and Limerick. Close behind were Tipperary, Meath, Louth and Cavan with nine plus per cent growth, followed in the eight plus per cent range by County Dublin, Carlow, Dublin 15, Dublin 7 and Kildare.