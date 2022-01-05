Wexford house price increase is staggering – Mythen

THE rapid rise in house prices across County Wexford over the last 12 months has been described as “staggering” by Deputy Johnny Mythen.

Expressing great concern over the issue Dep Mythen said the Government “does not get the severity of the situation and the reality of the housing crisis on the ground for most people”, who he described as “hard working young families who haven’t a hope of getting their foot in the door of somewhere safe and secure for their children”.

“Young couples who have moved back to their family homes to save a deposit are seeing their hopes fade further and further out of reach,” said Dep Mythen.

"I have noticed an increase in people moving from Dublin and the surrounds to the north of the county, where house prices and rents are spiralling beyond affordability because of demand,” he added.

His comments came in the wake of MyHome.ie property report that showed house prices in Wexford have risen by €5,025 during the last quarter of 2020.

The report, published in association with Davy, showed the median asking price for a property in the Model County is now €235,000.

The rise in Wexford mirrors the national trend with the findings of the report indicating house prices rose by €25,000 compared to this time last year.

The €195,000 asking price for a three-bed, semi-detached house in the county remained steady over the last quarter indicating an increase of €16,000 compared to the same period the previous year.

The asking price for four-bed, semi-detached home rose by €23,500 compared to the same period the previous year but remained unchanged over Quarter 4, 2020, at €222,500.

There were 454 properties for sale in County Wexford for the period which was a decrease of 6.5 per cent over Quarter 3.

The author of the report, Conall MacCoille, who is Chief Economist at Davy, said the findings painted a grim picture for prospective homebuyers.

“The unwelcome message from this quarter’s MyHome report is that there is little sign of conditions easing,” said Mr MacCoille.

He said the report showed annual asking price inflation accelerating to 9.7 per cent in Quarter 4, 2021.

"Prices also rose by an uncharacteristically sharp 1.2 per cent in Q4 during the normally quiet winter months,” said Mr MacCoille.

Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, said it’s promising that construction activity increased for seven months in a row, to November.

However, she said: “The stark reality is that we will unfortunately be living with a dysfunctional property market for some time to come.”

In a Daft.ie report compiled by Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor in Economics at Trinity College, Dublin, and published at the end of December, it was stated that Covid-19 has shaken up the Irish housing market but the issue of weak supply versus strong demand remains.

The report also showed that County Wexford, along with Galway, Mayo and Leitrim, had seen the highest price rises over the last year

According to the Daft.ie report the average asking price for a five-bed, detached house in Wexford for Quarter 4, 2020, was €346,000, an increase of 9.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mythen said scarcity of houses is a result of decades of putting the private market forward as the answer to the country’s housing crisis and that such an approach failed time and again.

“House prices are out of control,” said Dep Mythen.

"We need public housing and affordable housing built on public lands to be made a priority,” he added.

"The Government is repeating past failings by relying once again on the private market which is driven by vested interests and huge profits.”