Wexford hotelier killed in Campile work accident

The late Richard Tobin pictured on the courtyard of his Wild Rose Cafe in Duncannon in the summer of 2020.

A dark cloud hangs over the New Ross district following the tragic death of Duncannon hotelier, Richard Tobin, from catastrophic injuries sustained in a workplace accident in Campile on Friday.

Emergency services attended The Village Inn pub in Campile shortly after noon on Friday after they were informed Mr Tobin had fallen from the roof of the premises while working with a friend.

Two ambulances and several gardaí attended the scene and Mr Tobin was rushed to hospital where he died on Saturday morning.

He is survived by his heartbroken wife Helene and two daughters.

Funeral arrangements are being made for the much loved and highly respected businessman who ran The Fort Conan Hotel for many years with his wife, developing the Wild Rose Cafe in the seaside village also.